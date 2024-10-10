Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HEIF vs ProRaw: Which should you shoot with on your iPhone 16 Pro?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re shooting photos with an iPhone Pro – such as the most recent iPhone 16 Pro – you have the option to switch on Apple ProRAW. 

ProRAW is a file type that essentially combines Apple’s iPhone image processing with the flexibility of RAW editing, giving you more options when editing the exposure, colour, white balance and more. 

If you’re an iOS user, you’re probably also familiar with HEIF and HEVC, the file formats used by default to save photos and videos on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro

So, which format should you use? Keep reading to learn more about the main differences between HEIF and ProRAW. 

ProRAW files are best for editing 

The main benefit of Apple ProRAW files is that they give you a higher degree of creative control when editing. ProRAW files retain more information about a scene, giving you greater flexibility to adjust the exposure, colours and more. 

You can also activate ProRAW Max to increase image quality from 12MP to 48MP, giving you even more information to work with while editing and allowing you to crop in further without losing as much detail. 

So, what about compatibility? ProRAW files are saved under the popular DNG extension making them compatible with most editing apps. This means you don’t need to worry about using a specific app or program the way you might with a RAW file from a camera. 

iPhone 15 Pro

HEIF files take up less space 

HEIF files have their own benefit and that is their small size. HEIF files are, on average, 10-12 times smaller than ProRAW files, meaning for every 100 ProRAW images in your Photos app, you could save 1000+ HEIF images. 

HEIF files are also smaller than JPEG files while still preserving the same image quality. 

If you’re short on storage, whether that be on-device storage or iCloud, using the HEIF format will allow you to save more photos than you can with ProRAW and leave more room for other apps and documents. 

Of course, the biggest drawback here is that HEIF files do not store the same amount of information as ProRAW files. This means you don’t have the same flexibility when editing photos and you won’t be able to zoom or crop in as closely without losing detail. 

Verdict 

When it comes to HEIF vs ProRAW it all boils down to the photo you’re capturing. 

If you’re just snapping everyday pics, HEIF will allow you to save more photos without bogging down your storage. For images you plan to spend extra time adjusting and editing, opt for ProRAW for the best flexibility.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs iPad Air (2024): Apple or Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus vs iPad Air (2024): Apple or Samsung?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Should you upgrade?

Google Pixel Fold vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Should you upgrade?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: What’s the difference?

AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which high-end phone wins?

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which high-end phone wins?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Who wins?

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Who wins?

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words