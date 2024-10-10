HEIF vs ProRaw: Which should you shoot with on your iPhone 16 Pro?

If you’re shooting photos with an iPhone Pro – such as the most recent iPhone 16 Pro – you have the option to switch on Apple ProRAW.

ProRAW is a file type that essentially combines Apple’s iPhone image processing with the flexibility of RAW editing, giving you more options when editing the exposure, colour, white balance and more.

If you’re an iOS user, you’re probably also familiar with HEIF and HEVC, the file formats used by default to save photos and videos on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro.

So, which format should you use? Keep reading to learn more about the main differences between HEIF and ProRAW.

ProRAW files are best for editing

The main benefit of Apple ProRAW files is that they give you a higher degree of creative control when editing. ProRAW files retain more information about a scene, giving you greater flexibility to adjust the exposure, colours and more.

You can also activate ProRAW Max to increase image quality from 12MP to 48MP, giving you even more information to work with while editing and allowing you to crop in further without losing as much detail.

So, what about compatibility? ProRAW files are saved under the popular DNG extension making them compatible with most editing apps. This means you don’t need to worry about using a specific app or program the way you might with a RAW file from a camera.

HEIF files take up less space

HEIF files have their own benefit and that is their small size. HEIF files are, on average, 10-12 times smaller than ProRAW files, meaning for every 100 ProRAW images in your Photos app, you could save 1000+ HEIF images.

HEIF files are also smaller than JPEG files while still preserving the same image quality.

If you’re short on storage, whether that be on-device storage or iCloud, using the HEIF format will allow you to save more photos than you can with ProRAW and leave more room for other apps and documents.

Of course, the biggest drawback here is that HEIF files do not store the same amount of information as ProRAW files. This means you don’t have the same flexibility when editing photos and you won’t be able to zoom or crop in as closely without losing detail.

Verdict

When it comes to HEIF vs ProRAW it all boils down to the photo you’re capturing.

If you’re just snapping everyday pics, HEIF will allow you to save more photos without bogging down your storage. For images you plan to spend extra time adjusting and editing, opt for ProRAW for the best flexibility.