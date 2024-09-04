GoPro Hero 13 Black vs GoPro Hero 12 Black: All the biggest upgrades

GoPro has officially unveiled its latest action camera, the GoPro Hero 13 Black, alongside the new, more affordable GoPro Hero.

While the GoPro Hero is a new 4K addition to GoPro’s action camera range, the GoPro Hero 13 Black continues to sit at the top of the line, making it the true successor to last year’s GoPro Hero 12 Black and rival for the DJI Osmo Action 4 and Insta360 Ace Pro.

Keep reading to learn how the GoPro Hero 13 Black compares to the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

GoPro Hero 13 Black GoPro Hero 12 Black Video resolution 5.3K/30fps 5.3K/30fps Slo-mo Up to 13x Up to 8x HyperSmooth stabilisation Yes Yes Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5 GPS Yes No Mount Mounting fingers, 1/4-20 mounting threads, Magnetic Mount support Mounting fingers, 1/4-20 mounting threads, Magnetic Mount support Battery 1900 mAh 1720 mAh

Price

The GoPro Hero 13 Black hits shelves on September 10 with pre-orders available today. Prices start at $399.99 for the camera or $599.99 for the Hero 13 Black Creator Edition, which includes the camera, Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod. There are also activity-optimised accessory bundles available exclusively on GoPro.com.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black launched on September 13 2023 at a price of $399/£399, though you can currently pick up the camera for less through GoPro’s website and third-party retailers like Amazon. Bundles available include the Max Lens Mod 2.0 and an accessories bundle.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black has a new magnetic mount

One of the most useful new additions to the GoPro Hero 13 Black is its snap-and-go Magnetic Latch mount. GoPro isn’t getting rid of the built-in mounting fingers or 1/4-20 mounting threads, but adding the magnetic latch as a third way to mount the action camera.

The best part is that the Magnetic Latch mount (sold separately) is compatible with all existing GoPro mounts, meaning it should work with the Hero 12 Black, too. The new mount uses a dual-latch system to secure the camera and can be pinched to release.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black supports 13x burst slo-mo

The GoPro Hero 13 Black can slow the action down with more detail than ever with 13x slo-mo.

The action cam is capable of capturing up 720p HD video at up to 400 frames per second, along with 900p video at up to 360fps and full 5.3K resolutions at up to 120fps.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, meanwhile, supported 8x slo-mo, or 2.7K video at up to 240fps, 4K at up to 120fps and 5.3K at up to 60fps.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black adds new audio tuning options

The GoPro Hero 13 Black supports new audio tuning options, including the choice between true-to-life sound and a Voice setting that boosts the clarity of your voice while still retaining the sounds of the world around you.

Last year, GoPro introduced AirPod and Bluetooth headset support on the Hero 12 Black, so this is another exciting step in audio for the Hero line.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black brings back the GPS

One feature that was mysteriously absent during last year’s GoPro Hero 12 Black was the GPS. Thankfully, GoPro has brought the location sensor back, allowing users to track speed, path, terrain, altitude and g-force on the Hero 13 Black.

Geotagging is also available this year, meaning you can easily tag your location in third-party apps.

Another upgrade that might go under the radar is Wi-Fi 6. This technology promises 40% faster content transfer speeds compared to the Wi-Fi 5 standard supported by the Hero 12 Black, which should cut the time needed to send your videos to your phone or laptop.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black packs a bigger battery

Finally, the GoPro Hero 13 Black benefits from a larger, more power-efficient battery.

The new 1900 mAh Enduro battery has a 10% bigger capacity, which GoPro promises will extend runtimes across all weather conditions. You can expect to get 1.5 hours of continuous recording in 5.3K/30fps and 4K/30fps settings, or more than 2.5 hours in 1080p/30fps.

The smaller 1720 mAh battery in the GoPro Hero 12 Black was also able to capture 1.5 hours of continuous recording in 5.3K/30fps or 2.5 hours at 1080p/30fps when measured at 25°C and a wind speed of 0.6m/sec so it might be that the difference is more noticeable in more challenging weather conditions. You’ll need to wait for our full review to hear about our experience with the battery life.

Early verdict

The latest GoPro generation seems to be a minor but welcome upgrade over its predecessor with a handful of useful upgrades, from a bigger battery to slower slo-mo capture. We’re also happy to see GoPro bring back the GPS and speed up file transfers with the addition of Wi-Fi 6.