GoPro Hero 10 Black vs GoPro Hero 9 Black: What has changed?

GoPro has unveiled its latest action camera, the GoPro Hero 10 Black. But, how does it compare to the previous generation?

GoPro launched the Hero 9 Black last September, with key upgrades including a second display, improved image stabilisation and a rise from 4K video to even higher resolution 5K footage.

Now, GoPro has announced its successor in the Hero 10 Black. So, what’s new?

Read on to discover how the two cameras compare when it comes to price, design, display, performance, features and battery life, and discover which one is the right choice for you.

Price – the Hero 10 Black costs more

Last year’s update saw the Hero Black line increase from £379.99 to £429.99 for the Hero 9 Black. This year, that price has increased again to £479.99 with the Hero 10 Black. Both of these prices are without GoPro subscriptions.

If you opt for a one-year GoPro subscription, you can get the Hero 10 Black for £379.98. This makes the 10 Black the same price as the 360-degree GoPro MAX. The Hero 9 Black has also been reduced to £379.99 or £329.98 with a one-year GoPro subscription.

That makes the Hero 9 Black the cheaper option of the two by £50 to £100, depending on whether or not you opt for the subscription offer.

Design – very similar in looks

Visually, the GoPro Hero 10 Black looks very similar to the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which is what we expected from recent rumours.

Both cameras are rugged and waterproof up to 33 feet and include the colour front display that debuted on the Hero 9 Black. The only obvious difference is the new blue logo, bringing a pop of colour to the otherwise black design.

Display – subtle upgrades with the Hero 10 Black

There have been some upgrades made to the displays for this generation. The front display takes advantage of higher frame rates to show smoother live previews of your shots.

The rear touch display, meanwhile, is faster and more responsive. Both cameras take advantage of touch zoom.

The interface is faster too, thanks to the addition of the new GP2 processor – though this is just one of many improvements enabled by the GP2, as you’ll see below.

Performance and features – the GP2 is finally here

Many of the upgrades found in the Hero 10 Black are powered by the new GP2 processor. The GP2 is the long-rumoured successor to the GP1 which has featured in GoPro cameras since the Hero 6 Black in 2017.

The GP2 is capable of capturing 5.3K video at 60fps for 2X slow motion, 4K video at 120fps for 4X slow motion and 2.7k video at 240fps for 8X slow motion. For comparison, the GP1 in the Hero 9 Black was able to capture 5K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps and 2.7K at 120fps, meaning GoPro has effectively doubled these frame rates for the Hero 10 Black.

The GP2 also allows for improved video algorithms including local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) for better detail, more accurate textures and improved contrast on the Hero 10 Black even in low-light environments.

GoPro’s HyperSmooth video stabilisation feature has been upgraded from version 3.0 to 4.0 with the new camera, with an increased horizon-levelling tilt limit of 45-degrees (up from 27-degrees on the Hero 9 Black) for steadier footage.

The GP2 in the Hero 10 Black also allows for higher quality 23-megapixel photos, as well as 19.6-megapixel stills from 5K video. The Hero 9 Black was capable of capturing 20-megapixel images.

Otherwise, many of the features remain the same across the two Hero Black generations. These include TimeWarp 3.0, 1080p Live Streaming and Webcam modes, Power Tools, SuperPhoto and HDR, Night Lapse Video, RAW Photos and Digital Lenses.

Battery life – a new cloud feature

When the Hero 9 Black launched last year, it offered a 30% longer battery life compared with previous generations with a 1720mAh battery. The Hero 10 Black features the same removable 1720mAh battery and is fast-charging compatible, so hopefully the battery life will be just as impressive.

The Hero 10 Black is also capable of uploading footage to the cloud while your camera is plugged in to charge.

Early Verdict

If you’re happy to spend £50 to £100 more on the Hero 10 Black, the camera is the more advanced option of the two.

This is in large part thanks to the new GP2 processor which offers higher frame rates, better image quality, improved HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilisation and a faster interface.