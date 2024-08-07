Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: Comparing the streamers

Set to launch in September, the newly announced Google TV Streamer promises to offer an “AI-powered, next-generation, personalised streaming and smart home experience”.

We’ve compared the specs of the upcoming Google TV Streamer to the Amazon Fire TV Cube, so you can decide which high-end streaming device will be better suited to your household.

Both come equipped with voice-assistant integration and support for 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision too. Keep reading to see how the two differ.

Android OS vs Fire OS

The two streamers run on different operating systems, with the Google TV Streamer running on Android OS and, as the name suggests, the Fire TV Cube running on Fire OS. Although Fire OS is built on top of Android OS, the overlay was created by Amazon.

Deciding which operating system is best for you really comes down to which ecosystem you are already part of (if any.) For example, you’ll be able to access more Google TV Streamer features, such as spatial audio, if you already own Nest Speakers or Pixel Buds Pro. In addition, you’ll be able to view your Nest doorbell live-stream through your Google TV Streamer too.

Similarly, you can connect your Fire TV Cube to your other Amazon Echo devices and also check on your Ring doorbell feed from your TV.

The Google TV Streamer also uses Google’s own voice assistant, while the Fire TV Cube uses Amazon’s Alexa.

The Google TV Streamer has more storage

If you plan on using numerous streaming apps then you should consider the storage options of your streamer. The Amazon Fire TV Cube offers 16GB of storage while the Google TV offers double that at 32GB.

Neither streamer offers expandable storage either, so you may need to be selective with your downloads.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has more connectivity ports

The Amazon Fire TV Cube has a total of six ports including both a HDMI input and output, IR extender, Ethernet and USB-A port, all alongside a Power Port. The Google TV Streamer instead has just three ports, including a USB-C for power and data, HDMI and an Ethernet port.

Rear of Google TV Streamer

It may be fair to say, however, that with additional ports comes a larger design which isn’t quite as subtle. The Fire TV Cube measures at 3.38 x 3.38 x 2.99 inches while the Google TV was designed to blend more naturally into your home and measures just 6.4 x 3 x 1 inches.

Rear of Amazon Fire TV Cube

Both allow smart home control

Both TV Streamers allow you to control compatible smart home appliances from the comfort of your sofa. As mentioned above, you can check your video doorbell streams, adjust your thermostat settings and control your lights via either the Google TV Stream or Fire TV Cube.

However, there are some caveats. The Google TV Stream allows you to control all Matter and Google Home devices, so make sure your smart home appliances are compatible. The Fire TV Cube allows you to control all Alexa-compatible devices, as well as Matter and also even Google Nest devices.

Connecting your Google Nest devices to Alexa is easy but will require you to enable the skill through your Alexa app.

The Google TV Streamer is cheaper

Now open for pre-orders, the Google TV Streamer has an RRP of £99/$99.99 and will be readily available from 24th September. The Google TV Streamer will also be available in two colours, Porcelain and Hazel although the latter is a US exclusive.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is available now for £139.99/$139.99.