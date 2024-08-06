Google TV Streamer 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV

Google’s new streaming media player is here and the TV Streamer 4K is a massive upgrade on the aged Chromecast with Google TV model.

Google has had plenty of time to plot its new-generation TV Streamer and, in this era of iterative updates, the new device feels like a significant improvement on a popular gadget that has served those in the Google interface really well since 2020.

Google has revamped the design, the remote, the integrated smart home functionality, the internals and, of course has added a huge dose of its Gemini AI platform. However, it does cost more.

Let’s compare the Google TV Streamer 4K with the Chromecast with Google TV.

Google Gemini is front and centre

Google is billing the Google TV Streamer 4K as an AI powerhouse. The Gemini GenAI tool is going to unite all of your subscriptions and free content to provide informed recommendations regardless of where they come from.

You can even make complex requests like “show me a movie that feels like a vacation”, while Gemini will provide content summaries and season-by-season breakdowns of TV shows. You’ll also get summarised reviews in a “what people are saying” section. Users will also be able to generate a piece of AI art for their backdrop when not playing video content.

Google TV Streamer 4K is a performance powerhouse

One of the complaints about the Chromecast with Google TV was laggy performance and it feels like Google has addressed this. There’s an improved processor (22% faster), double the memory and double the storage at 32GB.

Google advertises support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR, but both features are carried over from the previous generation Chromecast.

Imporoved smart home compatibility

The Google TV Streamer 4K supports the new, unified Matter smart home standard and has a new Thread radio. This will allow for faster pairing of smart home devices. “Together, this allows your smart home devices to work as a team with faster response times and improved reliability,” Google says. The new device also includes the Google Home panel, which enables users to check cameras, adjust lights and temperature directly from the remote – all without leaving what they’re watching.

A brand new design

The Chromecast with Google TV was a dongle that untidily hung from the back of the television. However, while not a traditional set-top box or puck, the Google TV Streamer more closely resembles one. It has a very sleek design, as well as a revamped remote, which you’ll be able to locate while pressing a button on the streamer.

“Based on user feedback, we’ve redesigned the voice remote, making it easier and more comfortable to hold with improved ergonomics, like a textured back for better grip and an optimized button layout to fit hands of all sizes. You can also program its new customizable button to immediately open your favorite app, switch inputs or launch the Google Home panel with just one click.”

A price increase too

The new model costs £99.99/$99.99. That’s a significant upgrade on the £59.99/$59.99 asking price of the original. The upgrades sound like they might be worth it though.