Google Tensor G3 vs Google Tensor G2: What’s the difference?

The Google Tensor G3 is the latest processor designed for Pixel phones, and will debut in both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

But how does the Tensor G3 compare to its predecessor, the Tensor G2? We’ve created this comparison guide to highlight the key differences between the two chips, so you can have a good idea of how they’ll impact the new phones.

So if you’re debating about buying a new Pixel 8 phone, and would like to know what kind of performance you can expect compared to the Pixel 7, then keep on reading below.

Tensor G3 is built on 4nm process

One of the key reasons why processors get increasingly more powerful by the year is that chip makers are able to reduce the process node of a processor, allowing them to squeeze on additional transistors.

This is why Google has (according to reports) downsized to a 4nm process node for the Tensor G3, making it smaller and more efficient than the 5nm node on the Tensor G2.

This change alone should result in a performance boost for the Pixel 8 phones, although Google has not been able to produce an even smaller 3nm process as Apple has done so with the A17 Pro chip.

Enhanced AI powers

Google has highlighted the enhancements to the AI performance as the biggest reason to upgrade to the Tensor G3 chip in the Pixel 8. This is no surprise, as Google has long prioritised AI performance over raw speeds.

Google claims the machine learning model in the Tensor G3 is 10x more complex than that of the Tensor G2 powering the Pixel 7. This should improve the performance of AI-powered features, which the Pixel phone has become so acclaimed for.

For example, the Google Pixel 8 should now be more proficient at flagging spam calls, blocking out background noise during a call and allowing you to easily edit out unwelcome noises for a recorded video.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Tensor G3 is Pixel’s most powerful chip yet

Google has confirmed that the Tensor G3 is the most powerful processor to be designed for a Pixel phone yet, making it a faster proposition than the G2 Tensor.

Google is yet to mention what kind of performance uplift we can expect, but early leaks suggest that Google is increasing the number of CPU cores from 8 to 9. The peak frequency speed is also being hiked up to 2914MHz, while the Tensor G2 is limited to a 2850MHz speed.

Again, Google hasn’t detailed what kind of performance uplift these upgrades will result in, but we’re doubtful it will be enough to catch up with the Apple A17 Pro.