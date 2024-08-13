Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: A new era for Wear OS

Google’s latest wearable is here and if you want to see how it compares to its predecessor, here are the key points to know.

While the company sure took its sweet time in finally entering the smartwatch market with hardware of its own, Google has been making strides with its Pixel Watch line. The original Pixel Watch, while flawed, set-up a solid base-line to improve upon, which is exactly what the company did with the excellent Pixel Watch 2.

Given the recent trend in smartwatch updates, Google could have rested on its laurels for the Pixel Watch 3 but instead, there are actually tons of big upgrade that are worth knowing about. Keep on reading to know exactly what separates the Pixel Watch 2 from the newer Pixel Watch 3.

More size options, finally

It’s strange that it took Google so long to sort this out but the Pixel Watch 3 finally brings multiple size options to the table to suit different wrists, with a 41mm and 45mm option available.

This is in stark contrast to the single 41mm sizing of the Pixel Watch 2, which felt a bit small for anyone with larger wrists. Having these size options now brings the Pixel Watch 3 more in line with its closest competitors from Apple and Samsung.

A greatly improved display

For the Pixel Watch 3, Google has given the display an uplift on two fronts. For starters, it’s now larger than before, with a 16% reduction on the bezels, resulting in a 10% and 40% increase in the screen size for the 41mm and 45mm option respectively.

The peak brightness has also jumped from 1000 nits to 2000 nits, so not only with you be seeing larger watch faces and more information at a glance, it’ll also be easier to read when viewed outdoors.

Big running upgrades

One of the best things the Pixel Watch 2 had going for it was its integration of Fitbit’s fitness tracking technology, and while those core features remain present on the Pixel Watch 3, the experience has been given a major boost to appeal to the running community.

With the Pixel Watch 3 you can now create running routines before heading out, with specific warm up and cool-down times. If you’re subscribed to Fitbit Premium then Google AI can analyse your past data to even suggest the best type of run for you on any given day, which could be a huge boon for both experienced runners and those who are just starting out.

Better Google ecosystem integration

This one feels like an open goal but if you are heavily invested in Google’s ecosystem then it could make the Pixel Watch 3 a far more tempting buy than the Pixel Watch 2.

In addition to streaming the live feed from any Nest cameras/doorbells directly to your watch, the Pixel Watch 3 can control Google TV devices and even let you use Google Maps offline.

Core battery life remains the same

Just as it was on the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 can run for up to 24-hours on a single charge with the always-on display toggled. However, you can stretch the overall run-time to 36-hours if you switch on the ‘Battery Saver’ mode which could be handy in a pinch.

No price increase this year

It’s quite rare these days that a new hardware iteration doesn’t bring along some kind of price increase but thankfully that’s not the case with the Pixel Watch 3. Just as with the Pixel Watch 2, both devices have a starting price of £349, although you will be expected to pay a bit more for the new 45mm option which starts at £399.