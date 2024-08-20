Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Two different takes on Wear OS

At the annual Made By Google event, Google announced lots of new devices which includes its latest smartwatch: the Pixel Watch 3.

How does the Pixel Watch 3 compare to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? We’ve compared the specs of both smartwatches and noted the key differences below.

Read on to learn the difference between the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and determine which one might be better suited for you.

Google vs Samsung

Although both smartwatches run on Android’s smartwatch operating system, WearOS 5 which, among other benefits, offers access to the Google Play Store, the two smartwatches do include features that work best when used with their respective ecosystems.

The Pixel Watch 3 naturally works at its best when paired with a Pixel handset and alongside an existing Google smart home ecosystem, with Google providing the example of using your smartwatch to check your Nest Cam and Doorbell streams, or using the Google TV Remote Watch app to pause or change the channel from your Pixel Watch 3.

Google Pixel Watch 3 showing Nest Doorbell stream. Credit: Google

The Pixel Watch 3 also allows you to control your Pixel phone camera and utilises Google AI’s Call Screen which allows you to find out who’s calling before you answer. Plus you can even use Google AI to pick up and hold calls for you when you need a second to find your phone.

Similarly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a gestures feature that is only available with a compatible Galaxy handset. Simply double pinch your thumb and finger on your watch-wearing hand and you can capture photos, answer calls or silence alarms without needing your phone to hand. There are several health features, including blood oxygen levels and the BioActive scan that can only work when paired with a Galaxy smartphone.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 can detect a loss of pulse

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is the first smartwatch on the market to feature the AI-enabled Loss of Pulse Detection, which uses the multi-path heart rate sensor to pick up on the absence of a heartrate. If a loss of pulse is detected, the Pixel Watch 3 will activate additional sensors and a 20-second countdown to avoid the chance of any false alarms.

However if no motion is detected, the Pixel Watch 3 will send a call to the emergency services either via an LTE or Wi-Fi connection, and share critical information with the operator.

Not only that, but the Pixel Watch 3 also has extra safety features such as Fall Detection and Emergency Sharing which shares your location with selected contacts.

Although it’s missing the Loss of Pulse Detection feature, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is fitted with other safety features, such as a powerful 86db siren that can be activated once you’ve pressed and held the Quick Button for five seconds. There’s also an SOS function which detects falls and provides instant access to your medical info via the home button.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a completely free health app

As health and fitness trackers, both smartwatches are supported by a companion smartphone app which displays all your data. The Google Pixel Watch 3 uses Fitbit which, although is free to use and provides an overview of your health data, does offer an optional paid-for subscription model known as Fitbit Premium. This paid-for plan offers more in-depth data analysis and extra features such as recipes and Google AI.

Fitbit Premium app. Credit: Google

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, any purchase of the Google Pixel Watch 3 includes six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra uses the Samsung Health app which is entirely free to use. Like Fitbit, Samsung Health uses your wearable to track data such as step count, heart rate and sleep and presents the data to you through the intuitive interface.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Health

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes

For the first time in the Pixel Watch series, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in a choice of two sizes: 41mm or 45mm. Both sizes are fitted with Google’s Actua displays and boast a peak brightness of 2000 nits which can also reach as low as 1 nit in dark environments.

The Pixel Watch 3’s displays are also larger than its predecessor, due to its smaller bezels. In fact, the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 offers up to 40% more screen real estate compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

Otherwise, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is only available in just a 47mm size, which means it perhaps isn’t well suited to those with smaller wrists. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also features a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display that, like the Pixel Watch 3, can reach a peak brightness of 2000 nits.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Google Pixel Watch 3 has an Ultra-Wideband Chip

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is fitted with a new Ultra-Wideband chip, allowing you to unlock your Pixel phone with just a swipe while wearing your watch, or even unlock and start your car. This chip also enables the Pixel Watch 3 to be discoverable in the Google Find My Device app too.

In comparison, the Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn’t have a UWB chip. It does however have NFC for using Samsung Pay, as does the Pixel Watch 3 for Google Pay.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is cheaper

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is currently available for pre-order and will be available from 10th September, starting at £349/$349.99 for the 41mm and £399/$399.99 for the 45mm model.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available now with an RRP of £599/$649.99.