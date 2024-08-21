Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: WearOS or WatchOS?

At its annual Made By Google event, Google announced the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch 3 which is packed with features to suit both avid fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike.

Considering we gave the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, how do the specs of the Pixel Watch 3 compare?

To help you learn the difference and decide which smartwatch is best for you, we’ve highlighted the differences between both below. Read on to see how the two compare.

Fitbit vs Apple Fitness

Both smartwatches rely on their respective companion apps to display your health data, offer you personalised insights and much more. The Pixel Watch 3 uses the free-to-use Fitbit app but does have an optional paid-for subscription model (Fitbit Premium) which provides more in-depth data analysis and extra features such as access to recipes and Fitbit’s entire workout library.

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, any purchase of the Google Pixel Watch 3 includes six months of Fitbit Premium at no extra cost.

Fitbit Premium app on Pixel handset. Credit Google.

Fitbit Premium subscribers also get a Morning Brief via the Pixel Watch 3, where each morning you’ll receive a summary of your most important health and fitness metrics including how well you slept, your readiness score and if any of your vitals are out of range.

Alternatively, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 uses Apple’s free Health and Fitness apps to sync data to your iPhone and provide you with insights into your health and fitness levels. You can also subscribe to paid-for Apple’s Fitness Plus app which offers users customised workouts and guided meditations too.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Pixel Watch 3 is immersed in the Pixel ecosystem

Google promises that the Pixel Watch 3 has the deepest integration with its ecosystem yet. Not only does this mean that you can use your watch to interact with your Pixel handset but it also doubles up as an on-wrist remote to control your Google TV device. You can also use your Pixel Watch 3 to check on your Google Nest camera or doorbell livestream and communicate with anyone in the picture.

Alternatively, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was designed entirely for iPhone and won’t work with an Android smartphone.

Both smartwatches also include an Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) chip which means they can be added to their respective Find My apps for quick locating if they ever go missing.

Pixel Watch 3 showing Nest Doorbell stream. Credit Google.

Pixel Watch 3 has Loss of Pulse detection

The Pixel Watch 3 is the first smartwatch on the market to feature AI-enabled Loss of Pulse detection, which uses the multi–path heart rate sensor to detect the absence of a pulse. If no heartrate is detected, first the Pixel Watch 3 will run additional sensors and a 20-second countdown to avoid any false alarms.

If the pulse is still undetected after this, the Pixel Watch will send a call to the emergency services and share critical information with the operator.

This is a potentially life-saving feature that has undergone rigorous testing and validation in lab and clinic environments to ensure accuracy.

Although the Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t have this feature, it is still packed with extra safety tools such as Fall Detection, Crash Detection which uses a machine learning algorithm to detect a serious car crash and then contact emergency services, and Emergency SOS. The latter lets users press and hold the side button in order to quickly contact emergency services and provide them with your location.

In addition, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is fitted with an 86db siren that can be heard up to 180m away and is activated by holding down the customisable Action button.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 has Double Tap functionality

The Watch Ultra 2 boasts the clever Double Tap feature, allowing you to quickly interact with your device without having to touch the display. Simply double pinch your index finger and thumb on your watch-wearing hand to answer calls, pause and resume timers and control music.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 double pinch gesture. Credit Apple.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is certified for scuba diving

If scuba diving is your sport of choice then the Watch Ultra 2 is the ideal companion as it is fitted with a depth gauge that tracks descents down to 40 metres underwater. In fact, the Watch Ultra 2 is EN13319 certified which is an internationally recognised standard for diving accessories.

The Ultra 2 also comes with apps to support you in your scuba diving, such as Oceanic Plus which includes all the core features recreational divers and snorkelers need, and the Depth app for tracking recreational underwater activity like the depth reached, water temperature and duration spent underwater. In addition, the Ultra 2 has a water resistance rating of up to 100 metres under ISO standard 22810 so it can withstand other water sports such as swimming.

Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has an IP6X rating which means it’s dust-tight. Otherwise the Pixel Watch 3 has an IP68 rating, which although isn’t as dive-resistant as the Ultra 2, still means the watch can withstand being submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is far more expensive

Available in just one size, 49mm, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is much more pricey than the Pixel Watch 3, with a starting RRP of £799/$799.

The Pixel Watch 3 is currently available for pre-order and will officially launch on September 10th. For the first time, it will be available in both 41mm and 45mm sizes with a starting RRP of £349/$349.99 and £399/$399.99 respectively.