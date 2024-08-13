Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Wear OS and watchOS go head to head

The Apple Watch Series 9 just got a new competitor in Google’s Pixel Watch 3. Here’s how the two smartwatches compare.

Even though Apple has long been at the top of the smartwatch roost thanks to the consistent finessing and expansion of its watchOS platform, the distance between the company and its competition is closer than ever.

Ever since Wear OS saw a major boost under its 3.0 reinvention, Google’s wearable platform has gone from strength to strength, and now the Pixel Watch 3 is here to show off exactly what can be done with it. Read on to see what separates the Pixel Watch 3 from the Apple Watch Series 9.

Size is no longer an issue

One thing that held back the Pixel Watch 2 was that unlike most smartwatches nowadays, it could only be bought in a single 41mm size. For the Pixel Watch 3, Google’s finally brought its smartwatch into the modern era with two size options: 41mm and 45mm.

Even though it follows a more square design overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 adheres to the same sizing conventions so now you don’t have to worry about deciding which watch is a better sized pairing for your wrist.

Pixel Watch has more robust Google integration

This should come as no surprise to anyone given the Pixel Watch 3 is a Google manufactured device after all, but with Google’s services being as popular as they are, the Pixel Watch 3 is likely to be a better buy in this arena.

Unlike the Pixel Watch 2, the Watch 3 can now show a live-feed of your Nest cameras/doorbell, and even let you use certain Google Maps functions offline, just to name a few Google-centric features. Of course, Apple has great wearable integration with its own native apps such as News, Fitness and Podcasts, so the allure comes down to which ecosystem you prioritise.

Pixel Watch could be more interesting to runners

The Apple Watch Series 9 is no slouch when it comes to fitness, thanks to excellent HRM and GPS accuracy, but the Pixel Watch 3’s use of Fitbit fitness tracking is about to get a whole lot better.

As part of a push to appeal to the running community, the Pixel Watch 3 can now let you create running routines to follow, with specific warm up and cooldown times, and that’s before mentioning the recommended workouts that Google AI can provide for FItbit Premium members.

Pixel Watch wins on battery life

As any Apple fan knows, the Apple Watch has held on to its quoted battery life of up to 18-hours for quite a few generations now. While the device can see you comfortably to the end of the day without issue, it still requires a daily charge to avoid a dead battery.

Pixel Watch 3 on the other hand boasts far more longevity, with a quoted 24-hour lifecycle with the always-on display toggled. The battery life can also be extended to 36-hours if you move on over to the ‘Battery Saver’ mode.

Both watches have comparable price points

Much like the new sizing proportions, the Pixel Watch 3 also follows the Apple Watch Series 9 on pricing. Across both devices, the 41mm and 45mm options have a starting price of £349 and £399 respectively, so you won’t have to worry about paying a great deal more for one over the other.