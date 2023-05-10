Google Pixel Tablet vs iPad Pro M2: Which tablet is best?

The new Google Pixel Tablet is here and it has tough competition across the iPad range. The iPad Pro M2 is the toughest of the lot, but the Pixel Tablet is a tad cheaper. Here’s how the two flagship tablets compare.

Google’s first tablet in some time has just been revealed and, of course, we all want to know how it competes with the titan of the mobile device world, Apple and its iPad. We’ll be putting the new Pixel Tablet up against most iPad offerings but this comparison is aimed at clearing up the big difference between Apple’s high-end flagship iPad Pro and Google’s new model.

We now know everything there is to know about the specs and price of the Google Pixel Tablet and we’ve thoroughly tested the iPad Pro M2, so we can give our impressions on what sets them apart.

Look out for our full review of the Pixel Tablet to get more information on how feel about Google’s new hybrid device once we’ve put it through its paces. For now, read on to check out how well the Pixel Tablet shapes up against the iPad Pro M2.

The 12-inch iPad Pro comes with a Mini LED display

If you opt for the larger, and admittedly more expensive, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, then Apple has Google beat hands down in the display department. The larger iPad Pro dons a Liquid Retina XDR display – in non-Apple-speak, that’s a Mini LED IPS panel coming in at a 2732×2048 resolution with 120Hz ProMotion. Our review of the iPad Pro M2 called the display “stunning”.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

By comparison, there is no fancy Mini LED technology in sight for Google’s tablet. You do get a decent 2560×1600 resolution but it’s a simple LCD at a 10.95-inch size. If you’re after a luxe display, Apple gets the win here but both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the Google Pixel Tablet offer standard displays for a cheaper price.

The Pixel Tablet is cheaper

The cheapest 11-inch iPad Pro comes in at £899, that’s £300 more expensive than the Pixel Tablet. If you want the shiny new Mini LED panel, it’ll cost you upwards of £1,249 for the 12.9-inch model.

Further, the Google Pixel Tablet includes the speaker stand in its price – it would’ve been interesting to see this gap even wider if the Google tablet package was available without the stand for a lower price, but it isn’t.

As such, these tablets are quite different in price and capabilities, aiming at largely varied audiences. But, the simple fact is that if you don’t want to spend around £900 on a tablet, then the Pixel Tablet is your only option here.

Google’s tablet is a smart home hub too

The iPad Pro excels as a high-end jack-of-all-trades, serving as a luxury media device, strong productivity tasker when paired with a keyboard case and ever-improving creative tool. Something that isn’t in its utility belt is a slant towards smart home hub capabilities (Apple’s Home app is, of course, included though).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Google Pixel Tablet is coming out with an eye-catching play as a hybrid device. You’ll be getting a speaker stand built into the £599 starting price. The stand acts as a speaker, a charger and it will automatically put your tablet into Google’s smart home mode, converting your tablet into something akin to a Nest Hub.

It’s an interesting play that Apple is rumoured to be considering itself with an iPad and HomePod hybrid, but Google has gotten here first.

Apple’s flagship tablet is built for creatives

We’ve mentioned the ability of the iPad Pro to nail different workflows but it can really excel as a device for creatives, with its stylus support and glorious Mini LED panel. The news just broke that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are headed to iPadOS too, further enhancing the devices proposition as a powerful, ultra-portable creative tool.

Along with a software suite that outstrips what the Google Pixel Tablet will be able to offer via Android, the iPad Pro is now powered by M2 which, if anything, is overkill for a tablet. Nevertheless, it offers immense power in such a trim package. It will be interesting to see if Tensor G2 can get anywhere close, but it’ll remain limited by software.