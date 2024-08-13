Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 vs Pixel Buds Pro: How do they differ?

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Google, a bit like Amazon, has been trying to get into the headphone business for a while, and with fleeting success. So what can we expect from the Pixel Buds Pro 2?

Google is claiming they’re an improvement on the Pixel Buds Pro earphones from a few years back, a true wireless pair that we said were Google’s best attempt at a true wireless. While we’ve not reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro 2, how do they compare against the original Pro?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 has the Tensor AI chip

You may have noticed that Google has gone big on AI, so it should be no surprise that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the latest device from the tech company to incorporate AI in some fashion. For the new model, Google says that the Tensor A1 chip can process audio times faster than the speed of sound (hopefully it doesn’t sound like a sonic boom going off in your ears), and it offers better noise-cancellation, as well as present clearer call quality.

They can cancel twice as much noise as the original

The Tensor A1 chip combined with Google’s Silent Seal 2.0 design/tech is claimed to be able to adapt “to your environment up to 3 million times per second”. What that amounts to is cancelling up to twice as much noise as the Pixel Buds Pro managed, with the Silent Seal 2.0 helping to expand the frequency range that ANC attacks, cancelling a wider range of noises that includes higher frequencies.

Google Pixel Buds Pro connection
Google Pixel Buds Pro

They come with spatial audio support

The original Pixel Buds Pro arrived a little too early for spatial audio to be a thing, but in the years since its launched, spatial audio has become the feature that brands have rushed to add. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 carries spatial audio, and it comes with head tracking, so if you move your head, your music will follow.

Battery life is improved

The previous earphones offered 11 hours of runtime with ANC off, and 7 with it on. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have extended that slightly. 12 hours with ANC off and 8 with it on. The biggest increase is in the total battery life, with a jump from 20 to 30 hours when listening to music with ANC on.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2_lifestyle
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

