Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: What’s the difference?

Google has revealed the long-awaited Pixel 9a, but how does it compare to the flagship-level Pixel 9?

While previous Pixel ‘a’ series phones have been somewhat similar to the flagship-level Pixel that came before it, the Pixel 9a closes that gap considerably with near-identical – and sometimes better – specs than its flagship companion.

Here’s how the Google Pixel 9a compares to the Google Pixel 9 on paper.

Price and availability

The Google Pixel 9a starts at the same £499/$499 as the Pixel 8a. Google confirmed that it will be available via the Google Store and other retailers beginning sometime in April.

The Pixel 9, on the other hand, launched back in August 2024 at £799/$799 and is available to buy right now from retailers worldwide.

The Google Pixel 9a ditches the iconic Camera Bar

While previous launches in the ‘a’ series have more or less mirrored the design of the flagship Pixel that came before it, the Pixel 9a bucks that trend – in a big way.

The Pixel 9a does away with the iconic camera bar present on not only the Pixel 9 but also the past few generations of Pixel. It has, in a way, become the way to identify a Pixel phone from a distance, so it’s surprising to see it go the way of the Dodo with the 9a.

In its place is a vertically aligned dual camera setup that appears to be near-flush with the rear of the device. It’s certainly a clean look, but it’ll be interesting to see how consumers react to the change.

Elsewhere, both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a have rounded corners and flat edges to provide better purchase, though the Pixel 9 has a glass rear in place of the 9a’s plastic composite rear for a more premium finish.

Both offer the same IP68 dust and water resistance, though the Pixel 9 is more durable with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on its glass front and rear, compared to the Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the front of the 9a.

Both have a very similar 6.3-inch OLED screen

One of the big upgrades offered by the Pixel 9a is a larger screen, which has increased from the 6.1 inches of the 8a to the same 6.3 inches as the Pixel 9.

It’s not just the same size either; the OLED panel has the same FHD+ resolution and even the same dynamic 60-120Hz refresh rate. It also matches the Pixel 9’s 2700nit peak brightness and 1800nits in HBM, and both support HDR10+ too.

Google Pixel 9a

There are plenty of similarities between the two then, but the Pixel 9’s screen is still slightly more capable than that of the Pixel 9a. It has slimmer bezels than the budget Pixel that help it look way more premium in comparison, and as noted earlier, it offers much better protection in the form of Corning’s high-end Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen tech.

That said, you’re unlikely to notice much of a difference in day-to-day use between these two panels.

The Pixel 9 has more capable cameras

The Pixel 9a closes the gap between it and the Pixel 9 with an upgraded primary camera. It’s not just an upgrade either – it’s near-identical to that of the Pixel 9.

While the megapixel count is slightly lower at 48MP compared to the Pixel 9’s 50MP, key specs – like a 1/2-inch sensor, f/1.7 aperture and OIS – are identical. We’d expect performance to be near-identical as a result, but we’ll have to put that to the test once we review the 9a in the coming weeks.

Google Pixel 9

There’s more of a difference when it comes to the ultrawide lens however; the Pixel 9a ships with the same 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens as the Pixel 8a, while the Pixel 9 offers a much higher-res 48MP f/1.7 alternative.

Interestingly, the Pixel 9a has a higher-res 13MP selfie camera compared to the 10.5MP alternative from the more expensive Pixel 9, though the difference in real-world use is likely to be negligible.

In terms of video, both cap out at 4K@60fps, though the Pixel 9 can record at up to 240fps in 1080p, compared to the 9a’s 60fps.

The Pixel 9a has a larger battery

Despite being the lighter of the two Pixel smartphones at 186g compared to 198g, the Pixel 9a has a larger battery than the flagship Pixel 9.

Measuring 5100mAh, it’s 400mAh larger than the 4700mAh cell within the Pixel 9 – though how much of a difference this will make in real-world use is yet to be seen. It could equate to an extra hour of use, or it could be an extra 15 minutes. We’ll just have to wait and see for now.

Google Pixel 9a

The Pixel 9 claws some points back in the charging department with faster 27W charging than the 9a’s 23W and support for faster 12W Qi wireless charging compared to the 9a’s 7.5W. The Pixel 9’s wireless charging can be boosted to 15W, although you’ll need a Pixel Stand to achieve those speeds.

Both offer seven years of OS upgrades

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a offer a market-leading seven years of OS upgrades, complete with regular Pixel Drops that add new features and functionality to the smartphones.

This is especially impressive in the mid-range space, where much of the competition caps out around the two- or three-year mark.

However, since the Pixel 9 was released in August 2024, the Pixel 9a will actually get more software updates. The Pixel 9 is confirmed to get seven years of support that’ll take it through to 2031, while the Pixel 9a’s promise takes it through to 2032.

Early thoughts

Google has made some interesting choices with this year’s Pixel 9a; aside from the controversy of ditching the iconic camera bar, the mid-ranger is closer to the Pixel 9 than any other ‘a’ series smartphone that came before it.

It offers a near-identical 6.3-inch OLED screen, the same Tensor G4 power, and a similarly capable primary camera. It also offers a larger battery than the Pixel 9 and an extra year of software support – all for £300/$300 less.

We’ll save our final thoughts until we’ve spent some time with the Pixel 9a, but at this stage, it’s looking like a pretty tempting mid-range smartphone.