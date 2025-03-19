Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 7a: Is it time to upgrade?

Google has finally revealed the budget-friendly addition to its Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a.

If you’re still sporting 2023’s Google Pixel 7a and debating whether it’s time to upgrade, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compared the specs of both and highlighted the key differences between the affordable Androids right here, and you might be surprised about just how much has changed in the past few generations.

Keep reading to see what’s new with the Pixel 9a and how it compares to the Pixel 7a.

Price and Availability

The Pixel 9a starts at £499/$499 and is confirmed to launch sometime in April, with an exact date still TBC.

The Pixel 7a has an official starting RRP of £449/$449, however as it launched back in 2023, we’ve not only seen many deals for the handsets over the years but also expect the price to drop further following the Pixel 9a’s official launch.

Google Pixel 9a forgoes the camera bar

The protruding camera bar first appeared on the Google Pixel 6 series and became a staple with its successors, including the Pixel 7a, though it has always divided users. It had a tendency to collect dust, would get caught in pockets and just began to feel tired.

In fact, even when we first reviewed the Pixel 7a, we berated the camera bar as it “quickly becomes an annoying shelf for dust.”

While Google spruced things up with the Pixel 9 series, which saw a new pill-shaped camera bar that no longer stretched from either side of the phone, the Pixel 9a sees a huge overhaul and completely forgoes the camera bar altogether. Instead, the Pixel 9a’s rear camera is slightly domed, which is a first for Google’s A-Series.

Google Pixel 9a has a larger display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

The Pixel 9a is the larger of the two, with a 6.3-inch Actua Display which matches the flagship Pixel 9. Speaking of the screen, it’s also fitted with a 120Hz refresh rate to ensure animations and scrolling feels smooth and lag-free, plus it boasts the highest brightness of any Pixel A-series ever with up to 2700 nits.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, has a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display with a 60-90Hz refresh rate. Although this refresh rate might pale in comparison to the Pixel 9a, it still beats the pricier iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus which cap out at just 60Hz. Plus, as the Pixel 7a is a small-ish phone, we found the OLED panel offers “deep blacks and plenty of detail”.

Whether or not you prefer a larger phone is down to personal preference, with some preferring to have more screen real estate while others prefer a more pocket-sized handset.

Google Pixel 7a has a 64MP primary camera

On paper, it’s fair to assume that the Pixel 7a’s camera system might be superior to the Pixel 9a as it sports a 64MP main and a 13MP ultrawide lens, while the Pixel 9a has a 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide set-up.

However, a higher resolution doesn’t necessarily guarantee better snaps, and with a larger sensor, wider aperture and OIS, the Pixel 9a will likely have the edge in everyday photography. Google also promises the Pixel 9a will benefit from macro focus, which is a first for the Pixel A-series and means you can capture smaller details in your snaps.

Otherwise, both the Pixel 9a and Pixel 7a boast AI-powered photo editing tools, such as Magic Eraser which allows you to remove unwanted objects from your snaps, however the Pixel 9a boasts new extras. There’s Add Me which combines two group photos into one, so everyone makes it into the photo and Best Take which allows you to ensure everyone looks their best in a photo.

Flip both handsets over and you’ll find a 13MP selfie lens. In fact, the Pixel 9a boasts a larger front camera than the Pixel 9’s 10.5MP, though we’ll have to wait until we review the Pixel 9a to determine what difference this really makes.

Google Pixel 9a in hand. Image Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9a has a higher IP rating

Although the Pixel 7a still has a solid IP67 rating, which means the handset is dust-tight and protected against the effects of temporary immersion in water, the Pixel 9a is among the likes of flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max with its IP68 rating. This means the Pixel 9a is promised to be Google’s “most durable A-series yet”.

For a more in-depth look at how the two IP ratings differ, our IP67 vs IP68 guide should help.

Google Pixel 9a has Gemini built-in

Much like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a has Google’s personal AI assistant, Gemini, built into the handset. Plus, the Pixel 9a offers access to Gemini Live which allows you to have more natural, conversational chats with the voice assistant.

Google also promises that Pixel 9a will soon have access to Gemini Live video and screen-sharing capabilities, which allows you to share your camera and screen with the tool and have a “conversation about what you see.”

Google Gemini Live Video screenshot.

The inclusion of Gemini is possible thanks to the Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 chip which is found across the rest of the Pixel 9 series. Like its predecessors, the Tensor G4 processor favours AI performance over sheer power, which will likely result in the Pixel 9a scoring low on our benchmarking tests.

However, we found in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, which also uses Tensor G4, that in real-world use, the phone feels quick and responsive, and could handle just about anything we threw at it. We’d expect the Pixel 9a to be the same.

Otherwise, powering the Pixel 7a is Google’s Tensor G2 chip. We found that although the chip is now slightly outdated, it was still hailed as a “fast piece of silicon” able to take intense gaming such as Call of Duty Mobile and everyday tasks in its stride.

The Pixel 7a can also access Gemini, although it’s not pre-installed on the handset, alongside the other AI-powered tools such as Live Translate and the seriously useful Call Screening tool.

Early Verdict

The Pixel 9a is an exciting new addition to Google’s Pixel lineup, thanks to its revamped design, AI smarts found in the pricier models of the Pixel 9 series, and the upgraded IP68 dust and water resistance. Plus, Google has promised a flagship-level seven years of OS upgrades.

Having said that, the Pixel 7a still represents a solid Android handset. It doesn’t have all the AI tools and features of the newer Pixel models and still sports that divisive design, but it will still see three more years of Android upgrades and can likely be found at a significant discount.

We’ll hold off from delivering a conclusive decision until we review the Pixel 9a ourselves. However, it certainly seems like a promising new Android phone that could easily see its way into our best mid-range phone list.