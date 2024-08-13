Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: The important differences detailed

Google has just announced its new series of phones, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. But how do they differ? Before we fully review both phones, here’s our initial rundown of all the biggest differences between the two new phones.

Google has typically launched two main Pixel phones each year: a standard model with a smaller screen and a ‘Pro’ labelled alternative packed with higher-end features, an extra camera and a bigger screen.

Things are different this year. While we are still getting a standard Pixel 9 (which starts at £799/$799) with a 6.3-inch screen, we’re also getting two versions of the Pro. One comes with a 6.4-inch display, and the other – Pixel 9 Pro XL – with a 6.7-inch screen.

Two Pro Pixels, two sizes

This change means that sacrifices don’t have to be made for those who want high-end features (like the triple-camera array) but baulk at a phone that can’t be used in one hand. It’s rare for Android phone makers to release smaller devices that are just as powerful as larger siblings, and that makes this decision by Google somewhat refreshing.

Google’s new product line has some resemblance to Apple’s iPhone range. Apple has continually released both a smaller and larger Pro device, offering most of the same features to those who prefer smaller devices.

In terms of dimensions, the Pixel 9 Pro XL measures 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm – much larger than the 152.8mm x 72mm x 85mm Pixel 9 Pro. However, it is worth noticing that both phones have the same 8.5mm thickness, so plumping for the smaller Pro won’t result in a thinner phone.

There’s a small difference, but likely very noticeable in weight, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL tipping the scales at 221g and the regular Pro coming in at 199g. To put this into more perspective, the Pixel 9 weighs 198g and the iPhone 15 Pro 187g.

Slightly different resolutions

Both these phones have OLED panels covered in Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and can hit up to 2000 nits of brightness when playing back HDR video, and 3000 nits when used in very bright situations.

As they are LTPO screens, they are capable of going between 1 and 120Hz depending on the task, moving down to save battery and up to smooth out scrolling and gaming.

Pixel 9 Pro

There is one minor difference between the two displays (aside from the size of course) and that’s the pixels per inch (PPI) as a result of the differing resolutions. The Pixel 9 Pro has a marginally higher 495PPI thanks to its 2856 x 1280 resolution, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 486PPI and a resolution of 2992 x 1344.

Will this make a difference? Probably not, as both are very sharp screens, with searingly high brightness levels and quality panels.

Will a bigger battery lead to better endurance?

It’s typical for a larger phone to have a larger battery, and that’s the case here. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 4700mAh cell, whereas the Pro XL has a 5060mAh. Now, a bigger battery doesn’t necessarily mean better endurance, as the XL’s bigger screen will suck up more juice throughout the day.

As we’re yet to put either phone through our battery tests, we don’t know which is the top performer or whether that larger cell makes much of a difference. We’d take a guess that both phones will last around the same amount of time, with the XL model coming out on top if there is a difference.

Another slight benefit of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is that it seems to come with faster charging, although you will need to buy your own 45W-capable charging plug. According to Google, the 9 Pro XL can get to 70% in 30 minutes, whereas the smaller 9 Pro will only get to 55% in the same amount of time.

Both phones support fast wireless charging, however neither support the magnetic Qi2 standard that has yet to really hit the mainstream.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

There’s a difference in price

By introducing a smaller Pixel Pro device, Google has essentially upped the overall price of the range. While the Pixel 9 Pro does start at £999/$999 – the same as the Pixel 8 Pro – you need to pay £1099/$1099 for the Pixel 9 Pro XL which is more comparable to the outgoing 8 Pro.

The base price, for both models, is for 128GB of storage. For 256GB the price is £1099/$1099 for the Pro and £1199/$1199 for the Pro XL. If you want 512GB the 9 Pro costs £1219/$1219 and Pro XL costs £1319/$1319.

For those who really want a lot of space for offline content, there’s a 1TB variant available too. This is £1449/$1449 for the Pro and £1549/$1549 for the 9 Pro XL.

A lot of features are the same – and that’s great

We have laid out a few differences above, but the real reason why we’re so excited about these phones is that they’re very similar. Google is giving people the choice to pick the size of phone they want, without forcing any sacrifices.

For instance, both phones have the new Tensor G4 chipset, 16GB RAM (although some of that is reserved for AI skills) and a huge selection of AI features including deep Gemini integration.

Pixel 9 Pro

The AI stuff bleeds into the camera too, and you’ll get the same camera hardware on both phones. That includes a 50MP wide camera with an f/1.68 aperture, 48MP ultrawide and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res zoom. There’s also a 42MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Camera software features include Pixel classics like Video Boost (which can now boost video up to 8K), Night Sight, Magic Editor, Face Unblur and Top Shot. New for this year is an Add Me skill that can add you to a photo you’re taking.

Both phones are IP68-rated and come in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose Quartz. You’ll also get seven years of Google updates.