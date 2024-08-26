Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is it time to upgrade?

If you’re currently sporting Google’s 2022 Pixel 7 Pro, you may be debating whether or not it’s time to upgrade, especially as Google has just released its latest Pixel 9 lineup.

To help you decide, we’ve compared the specs of the new Pixel 9 Pro to the 4.5-star rated Pixel 7 Pro and highlighted the differences between the smartphones below.

Keep reading to learn more about the differences between the new Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro has had a design refresh

Prior to the Pixel 9 line-up launch, the Pixel series sported the same camera bar that ran from side-to-side which we found posed as a shelf for collecting dust and debris. Although the Pixel 7 Pro was comfortable to hold, it felt time for an upgrade.

Google has finally redesigned the camera bar across the entire Pixel 9 series with a new sculpted and rounded style, rather than the original rectangular shape.

Otherwise, the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly larger than the Pixel 9 Pro at 6.7-inches compared to the latter’s 6.3-inches. If a larger phone is what you would prefer then the Pixel 9 Pro XL is bigger at 6.8-inches.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro’s displays have HDR support and a 1-120Hz refresh rate, although the Pixel 9 Pro boasts a higher peak brightness of up to 3000 nits compared to 1500 nits of the 7 Pro.

Display aside, both handsets are IP68 rated which means they are dust-tight and water resistant in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 Pro runs on Google’s Tensor G4 chip

Google has always prioritised AI functionality over sheer performance levels, and the latest Tensor G4 chip, found on the Pixel 9 Pro, is no exception.

The Tensor G4 was designed with Google DeepMind and is optimised to run advanced AI features such as Gemini Nano with Multimodality. The Pixel 9 Pro is also fitted with 16GB of RAM to ensure AI-powered tools run smoothly whereas the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM.

The Pixel 7 Pro runs on Google’s slightly older Tensor G2 processor which, although isn’t the latest chipset on the market, still offers plenty of AI-powered tools that are still being rolled out in the Pixel 9 series. These tools include the Call Screening Assistant which screens potential spam calls and the Recording app which accurately transcribes audio conversations into text without needing an internet connection.

As we mentioned above, the prowess of all Pixel series smartphones comes from their AI capabilities, with both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro boasting genuinely useful AI powered tools. With the launch of the Pixel 9 series, we’ve seen even more new features for the handsets.

The Pixel 9 Pro, alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series, now has Google’s voice assistant Gemini built-in. Simply press and hold the power button to activate Gemini and get results for anything from a trip itinerary, advice for a struggling plant or dinner inspiration.

Credit Google

At the time of writing, Pixel 9 Pro comes with a year of the Google One AI Premium plan for free, giving you access to Gemini Advanced which seamlessly integrates into your favourite Google products such as Docs and Gmail.

That’s not all the AI features introduced with Pixel 9 Pro. There’s also the useful Pixel Screenshots app which helps you save and organise your screenshots for you to find later and the Pixel Weather app which provides you a custom AI weather report every morning.

The Pixel 9 Pro has a 48MP ultrawide lens

We have always been impressed by the photography ability of the Pixel series and especially praised the Pixel 7 Pro as its captured shots are full of detail, dynamic and rich, contrast-heavy colour.

Both handsets have a Pro triple rear camera system which includes 50MP main and 48MP telephoto lenses. Where the two differ in the hardware is with its ultrawide and front camera offerings, as the Pixel 9 Pro has a 48MP ultrawide and 42MP front lens while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 12MP ultrawide and just 10.8MP selfie camera.

Although the difference seems large, there’s more to a camera than its resolution. In fact, we found the Pixel 7 Pro’s ultrawide capabilities to be solid and it’s able to fit more into shots for a better and more distinctive overall image, even in low-lighting conditions.

The hardware is only half the story with the Pixel smartphones anyway, as both boast plenty of AI-powered editing tools to help enhance your captured shots, with tools such as the Magic Eraser which allows you to remove distractions from photos.

The Pixel 9 Pro also includes brand new AI features such as Add Me, a tool that cleverly ensures no one is left out of a photo by merging similar images to seamlessly include the photographer.

Pixel Add Me feature. Credit Google.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a larger battery

Perhaps surprisingly, the Pixel 7 Pro actually has a much larger battery than the Pixel 9 Pro at 5000mAh compared to 4700mAh. Even so, Google claims the Pixel 9 Pro has a massive 100 hour battery life when Extreme Battery Saver mode is enabled, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro only offers up to 72 hours.

The Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper

Naturally as the older device, the Pixel 7 Pro is cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro, although not by as much as you might expect. It currently has a starting RRP of £849 whereas the Pixel 9 Pro starts at £999.

However, it’s worth noting that you’re more likely to see deals for the Pixel 7 Pro compared to the Pixel 9 Pro as the latter is still in its pre-order phase.

Verdict

Although it’s been two years since its launch, the Pixel 7 Pro remains a capable and solid Android smartphone, thanks to its photography ability, AI-infused processor and large 6.7-inch display. However because its processor is slightly older, it does miss out on genuinely useful AI features such as the inclusion of Gemini and the aforementioned Add Me tool.

As the difference in price isn’t as substantial as you’d necessarily expect, we’d recommend opting for the Pixel 9 Pro to enjoy a truly premium, flagship Android experience. Having said that, there are plenty of deals to be found for the Pixel 7 Pro so if you’re not fussed about having the latest and greatest tools and just want a reliable Android then you can certainly nab a bargain this way.