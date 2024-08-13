Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9: What’s the difference?

Google has revealed the Pixel 9 range with big changes in store for much of the collection. With that in mind, how does the regular Pixel 9 compare to the premium Pixel 9 Pro this year?

The differences – and similarities – may surprise even the most dedicated Pixel fan, as it’s quite a different offering this year. While previous Pixel launches comprised two models, the Pixel 9 range takes that up to four, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While we’re yet to go hands-on with either phone, we’ve compared the specs on paper right here so you know which is the best option for your needs once the range is released on 22 August.

Both have the same compact design

The Google Pixel 9 range is a big departure from recent Pixels in the design department, ditching the curved look for something altogether more angular, complete with flat edges akin to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. There’s also a redesigned camera housing, with the Marmite-like camera bar nowhere to be found.

But while in previous years the Pro model would be a larger, more powerful variant of the regular Pixel, that’s not the case this year.

It still boasts all the Pro-level features you’ve come to expect from Google’s Pro-level smartphones, but it’s much smaller this year. In fact, it measures pretty close to the regular Pixel 9 with a matching 6.3-inch screen.

Instead, the big-screen Pro Pixel has been rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, so if you want that big-screen experience, the XL would be the one to go for.

Both sport the same AI-focused Tensor G4 chipset

Regardless of the model you opt for, you’ll be getting the same level of performance courtesy of Google’s latest Tensor G4 chipset.

Like previous iterations of Tensor, we don’t expect these chipsets to really compete with equivalent flagship chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek, instead focusing more on AI prowess – and that’s where the Pixel range really stands out.

Both models of Pixel 9 offer support for on-device Google Gemini functionality, allowing you to query the virtual assistant without the need for an internet connection, and it’s way smarter now too. It can scour your Google-connected apps for data and, for example, notice that today is your anniversary and send you recommendations for nearby florists.

You’ll also be able to quickly save information for later reference using Pixel Screenshots, as well as the plethora of AI features and functionality present on earlier iterations of Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens

As always, the Pixel 9 Pro differentiates itself from the regular Pixel 9 first and foremost by including an additional camera on the rear.

It’s a high-res 48MP 1/2.55-inch sensor with OIS and the ability to digitally zoom all the way up to 100x – though going by previous iterations of Pixel, it’s only really usable up to the 30x mark. Still, that’s way better than what you’ll get from the Pixel 9’s main camera.

It also uses the same 1/2.55-inch sensor within the 48MP ultrawide, a feature that’s shared with the regular Pixel 9. However, the regular model once again loses out in terms of selfie cameras, with a 10.5MP autofocus-enabled camera compared to the AF-enabled 42MP selfie cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro.

Importantly, there’s no difference when it comes to the primary camera; both Pixels sport the same 48MP camera with a large 1/1.31-inch and wide f/1.68 aperture, matching that of last year’s Pixel 8 collection.

Regardless of the model you opt for, you’ll be able to take advantage of Google’s photo AI magic, using AI photography modes like Night Sight as well as photo editing tools like Best Take and Add Me, a new addition to this year’s roster.

The Pro model can also take advantage of the Enhanced Zoom functionality that Google first teased for the Pixel 8 Pro in 2023, but never materialised.

The Pixel 9 Pro has higher-end screen tech

Despite the fact that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro boast the same 6.3-inch OLED screen, there are other differences between the two that help give the higher-end model its ‘Pro’ moniker.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

More specifically, the Pixel 9 Pro sports LTPO tech that lets the display drop down to as little as 1Hz depending on what you’re doing. This not only helps keep things smooth, but also has benefits to battery life than rendering at either 60- or 120Hz as the regular Pixel 9 does.

The Pixel 9 Pro is also marginally brighter, with a maximum peak brightness of 3000nits compared to 2700nits from the regular Pixel 9. And, although it’ll be hard to tell the difference, the Pixel 9 Pro also offers a slightly higher 1.2K resolution compared to the regular Pixel 9’s FHD+ resolution.

Elsewhere, though, the two displays are identical; both offer support for HDR and 24-bit colour, and both are protected by Corning’s high-end Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for extra scratch resistance.

The Pixel 9 is cheaper

As you might expect, the regular Pixel 9 comes in at a more affordable price than its Pro-level sibling, despite the fact that they now feature the same compact 6.3-inch screen. However, coming in at £799/$799, it’s £100/$100 more than the Pixel 8 from 2023.

That’s still comfortably more affordable than the Google Pixel 9 Pro, however, which comes in at a cool £999/$999. Both are up for pre-order right now, ahead of general release on 22 August.