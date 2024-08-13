Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: The book-style foldables compared

Although Samsung only launched its latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 a matter of weeks ago, the book-style foldable is already seeing competition from the newly announced Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Promising to combine the best of Google hardware and software with a sleek and sophisticated design, how does the Pixel 9 Pro Fold compare to the four-star Galaxy Z Fold 6?

As we haven’t yet reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we’ve looked at the specs of the two handsets and highlighted the key differences between them here.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs Gemini on-device

Like the rest of the Pixel 9 line-up, the Pixel Pro Fold can run Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, entirely on-device. Simply press and hold the power button to enable and interact with Gemini, either by speaking or typing prompts or using images and audio.

It can also understand audio and photos as well as text, making it smarter than ever. Google explained at the announcement that you could take a photo of a dying plant and get Google Gemini to advise on how best to take care of it.

Gemini is also utilised to work seamlessly with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Split Screen and all Pixel 9 handsets come equipped with one year of Google One AI Premium Plan at no extra cost.

Even so, it’s worth noting that Gemini also works with Galaxy Z Fold 6 via the dedicated Gemini app, but it’s fairly limited in scope compared to what you’ll get on Google’s foldable.

Credit Google

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 50MP main camera

We praised the Pixel Pro Fold’s predecessor, the Pixel Fold, for its photography and AI-infused prowess. Although we haven’t tested the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera, considering it boasts a similar trio of lenses at the rear, including the same 48MP main and 10.8MP telephoto lenses, we have high hopes for the successor.

Otherwise, the Z Fold 6 also has three rear lenses which are of a slightly higher resolution, including a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (credit Google)

Aside from the hardware, both handsets are infused with respective AI tools to enhance your captured shots. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts the new Add Me feature, which uses AI to merge similar images to include missing people alongside favourites like Magic Editor that can now automatically reframe images to suggest the best crop.

The Z Fold 6 is also packed with AI photo-editing tools, from Photo Assist which allows you to move or erase objects from images, to Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a larger main display

If you want the most screen real estate available then the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the one for you. At eight inches, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold not only promises you a convenient way to stream content but, with Split Screen, you can multitask seamlessly.

Alternatively, the Z Fold 6 has a slightly smaller 7.6-inch main display. Although fitted with useful features, such as a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of brightness, the biggest caveat of the Z Fold 6’s main display (and all Z Folds before) is with the noticeable crease in the centre.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

We haven’t yet tested the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, so we can’t comment on how visible the crease is compared to the Z Fold 6, but what we do know is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a “fluid-friction hinge” that opens fully flat.

Both handsets also have a 6.3-inch cover screen. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s is an Actua display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and can reach up to 2700 nits peak brightness. The Z Fold 6 is a Dynamic AMOLED 2x that can reach a, still decent, 2600 nits of brightness.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Credit Google)

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in five colours

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is fairly limited with its colour choices, as it’s currently only available in either Porcelain or Obsidian. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in a choice of a whopping five colours: Silver Shadow, White, Pink, Navy and Crafted Black.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a better IP rating

Both handsets are water resistant and able to survive being submerged in up to one metre of water for up to 30 minutes. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t have an official dust resistance rating, which means it’s likely to be harmed by solid objects of all sizes.

Fortunately, the Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating, which means in addition to being water resistant, the handset is protected from solid foreign objects greater than 1mm in size.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slightly cheaper

As both foldable handsets are new releases, it’s not surprising that they are at similar price points, although the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is slightly cheaper with an RRP of £1749/$1749. The Z Fold 6 on the other hand has an RRP of £1799/$1899.99.

While the Z Fold 6 is available now, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is currently only available for pre-order ahead of release on 4 September.