Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8: Don’t make the wrong choice

Ahead of its yearly i/O conference, Google has announced the Pixel 8a, its latest mid-range device. But how does it compare to the Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8a looks set to be an enticing affordable option, just like the Pixel 7a was before it.

But with many features plucked directly from the now-discounted Pixel 8, what are the big differences between Google’s two cheaper smartphone options?

The screens and sizes are very similar

When it comes to the screen and general size of these two phones, there’s not much to separate them.

Both phones have a 1080p resolution, brightness levels up to 1400 nits (Google calls this Actua tech) and they are also both OLED for deep blacks and punchy colours. Neither has the LTPO tech found on the Pixel 8 Pro for the dynamic altering of the refresh rate, instead they both can move between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The Pixel 8 has a slightly bigger screen, at 6.2-inch as opposed to 6.1-inches. That isn’t a huge difference though, and likely only noticeable if the two devices are next to each other.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

There are different colours available

While there are some visual similarities between the two phones, the colour choices are different. The Pixel 8, for example, is available in Mint, Hazel, Rose and Obsidian.

The Obsidian colour makes its way to the 8a, as does the Bay colour the Pixel 8 Pro is available in. Next, we’ve got Porcelain – another Pixel 8 Pro choice – and finally, there’s a completely new hue in Aloe. This is a shade of green that’s far brighter than the Mint Pixel 8.

We have to say we much prefer the matte finish of the Pixel 8a over the glossy Pixel 8, which should help to eschew fingerprints and oily residue.

The cameras are different

The Pixel 8 has an excellent camera, easily one of the best you can find at its price. It has a main 50MP camera with an f/1.7 lens, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

In our Pixel 8 review we said, “Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

We’ve not properly tested the Pixel 8a yet, so we can’t make a judgment yet on the camera’s quality or how it compares to Pixel 8, yet on paper it seems very similar to the Pixel 7a. We’d expect it to be good if maybe a level below the Pixel 8.

The 8a has a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.89 aperture, 13MP ultrawide and 13MP selfie camera on the front.

The Pixel 8 has more video shooting options, including capturing at 24fps in 4K.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pricing isn’t quite as clear cut as you might think

If we look at RRPs, there’s a noticeable difference between the two phones. The Pixel 8a starts at £499/$499 while the Pixel 8 costs £699/$699. A £200/$200 difference seems fair, considering the differences on offer.

However, looking at the actual prices the Pixel 8 goes for paints a different story. Google is currently selling the phone for £569 or $549, while we’ve seen it drop to below £499 thanks to some excellent deals. Being so close in price to the Pixel 8 could be an issue for the 8a, especially as we approach Black Friday and the Pixel 9.