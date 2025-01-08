Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin Instinct 3 vs Instinct 2: Should you upgrade your smartwatch?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Launched at CES 2025, the Garmin Instinct 3 smartwatch series succeeds the four-star Instinct 2 and was designed with “adventurers in mind”.

Made up of a Solar and a brand new AMOLED model, the Instinct 3 series also sees multiple thoughtful updates from its predecessor.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Garmin Instinct 3 yet, we’ve compared its specs to the Instinct 2 to help you decide which smartwatch might be best suited for you.

Price and availability

The Garmin Instinct 3 comes with a choice of two models: an AMOLED version and one with built-in solar charging. The latter is the cheaper of the two, with a starting RRP of £349.99/$399.99 while the AMOLED model starts at £389.99/$449.99.

Regardless of the model you opt for, both are officially launching on 10th January.

The Garmin Instinct 2 also comes in a choice of two models, with or without Solar charging and has a starting RRP of £219.99. However, as it launched back in 2022, it’s more likely to see price drops across retailers.

The Instinct 3 has an AMOLED screen

As touched upon above, the Instinct 3 smartwatch has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen. With a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels which is significantly higher than the Instinct 2’s 176 x 176, you can expect a vibrant and bright display on the go.

Not only that but the display also has an always-on option which allows you to check your notifications quickly, without needing to tap it to wake the screen, a useful feature that’s missing from the Instinct 2.

Left ImageRight Image

The 50mm Instinct 3 Solar has a longer battery life

Garmin claims that, when compared to the Instinct 2 Solar, the new 50mm Instinct 3 Solar gets “more than five times the battery life in GPS mode” thanks to its larger and supposedly more-efficient solar lens. As we haven’t yet reviewed the Instinct 3 Solar, we can’t verify these claims ourselves.

Both the Instinct 2 and 3 Solar smartwatches claim to offer “unlimited” battery life, but it’s worth noting that we found this claim “impossible” to verify when we reviewed the Instinct 2. Even so, we were seriously impressed with the battery life we did experience. 

Garmin Instinct 2 battery
Garmin Instinct 2. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Otherwise, the standard Instinct 2 (without Solar) actually boasts a slightly better battery life overall than the AMOLED Instinct 3, offering up to 28 days of use while the latter provides up to 24 days. In fact, the AMOLED Instinct 3 drops to just nine days of battery when the always-on display is enabled. 

The Instinct 3 has a flashlight

If you’re an avid camper, cave explorer or simply want an extra element of safety when out for a run then the Instinct 3 may be a better choice as each model has a built-in flashlight. 

The flashlight has multiple features including variable intensities, a red light option and strobe mode which helps provide greater awareness in dark environments. 

Garmin Instinct 3 flashlights
Garmin Instinct 3 flashlight. Image credit: Garmin

The Instinct 3 has a reinforced aluminium bezel

Garmin explains that the Instinct 3 series is rugged and ready for “any challenge” and that’s shown with its design. Each model sports a metal-reinforced bezel alongside a reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant display to offer “maximum durability” when out on the trail.

Not only that but the Instinct 3 lineup is also built to MIL-STD 810, which is a US military standard for thermal and shock resistance. Plus, much like the Instinct 2 series, it’s also water-rated up to 100 meters too. 

The Instinct 3 has Garmin’s SatIQ technology

Although the Instinct 2 has GPS, Glonass and Galileo satellite support, offering a solid distance and location tracking, it lacks the more accurate multi-band GNSS support and Garmin’s SatIQ technology. 

SatIQ is a GPS technology by Garmin that works in the background to determine whether a stronger multi-band or lower power GPS mode is needed, resulting in battery preservation.

Garmin Instinct 3 GPS
Garmin Instinct 3 GPS. Image Credit: Garmin.

Early verdict

Although the Instinct 3 does sport thoughtful and genuinely useful upgrades including an AMOLED screen, better GPS tracking technology and a useful built-in flashlight, the series doesn’t seem to be a complete overhaul from its predecessor. 

Having said that, we’ll refrain from giving a conclusive verdict until we get our hands on the Instinct 3.

You might like…

Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Hannah Davies 2 mins ago
These are all the laptops announced running Nvidia RTX 5090 chips

These are all the laptops announced running Nvidia RTX 5090 chips

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Cute robots are taking over CES and I’m here for it

Cute robots are taking over CES and I’m here for it

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Switch 2 dummy models are doing the rounds at CES

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

There’s no need to wait on the Xbox portable for a compelling Windows handheld

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access