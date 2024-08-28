Garmin Fenix 8 vs Garmin Fenix 7: What’s new?

Garmin has announced the latest update to its Fenix line of smartwatches with the Garmin Fenix 8.

The new model comes two years after Garmin released the Fenix 7, a wearable that earned 4.5/5 stars from us for its best-in-class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking. Until now, it’s still been a go-to point of comparison against more recent competitors including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Keep reading to learn how the Fenix 8 compares to its predecessor when it comes to design, battery life, activity tracking and more.



Garmin Fenix 8 Garmin Fenix 7 UK RRP Starting at £949.99 Starting at £519.99 USA RRP Starting at $999.99 Starting at $649.99 Screen Size 43mm, 47mm, 51mm 42mm, 47mm, 51mm Battery life (GPS Mode) Up to 95 days (149 with solar) Up to 57 days (73 with solar) Battery life (Smartwatch Mode) Up to 30 days (48 with solar) Up to 18 days (22 with solar) Waterproof 10 ATM 10 ATM Size (Dimensions) 47 x 47 x 13.8 mm (47mm version) 47 x 47 x 14.5 mm (47mm version) Weight 60g – 102g 58g – 96g Release date 2024 2024 GPS Yes Yes

Price

The Garmin Fenix 8 is available in five different variations, including three AMOLED models (43mm, 47mm and 51mm) and two solar charging options (47mm and 51mm). Prices for this smartwatch start at $999.99/£949.99 for the 43mm watch faces, $1099.99/£949.99 for the 47mm versions and go up to $1199.99/£1119.99 for the 51mm models.

The Garmin Fenix 7, meanwhile, comes in standard, solar and sapphire solar versions. The standard is available in 42mm and 47mm sizes for $649.99/£519.99, while the solar comes in a 51mm size for £649.99. The sapphire solar edition is available in a 47mm size for $799.99 and a 51mm size for $899.99.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has a more rugged design

Garmin has upped the ruggedness of the Fenix 8, making it even better equipped to handle the outdoors than its predecessor.

There’s a new sensor guard to provide extra protection for the sensors, along with leakproof metal buttons. Like the Fenix 7, the Fenix 8 also offers a titanium bezel option, as well as a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display option for those looking to venture into harsher conditions.

It’s also worth noting that the Fenix 8 comes with a built-in flashlight. This means if you do find yourself in a place with no light source, during a late-night jog for instance, you can use the flashlight’s various modes to light your path.

The Garmin Fenix 8 lets you choose between AMOLED and solar

The Fenix 8 is the first update to include AMOLED as a display option. Not only does AMOLED technology provide true blacks and better contrast, but it also has battery-saving benefits since black pixels do not need to be lit.

The solar charging option also offers new battery benefits this time around, with the 51mm model in particular offering 50% more solar power than its predecessor.

The Garmin Fenix 8 includes a mic and speaker

The Fenix 8 also includes a microphone and speaker for the first time.

This means you can now take calls from your wrist, as well as make voice commands such as “start a strength training activity” or “save waypoint” with no phone connection required. This could be very handy during a fairly intense workout where you don’t want to waste your energy navigating through menus.

The Garmin Fenix 8 features dive support

The Garmin Fenix 8 is also the first in its series to offer dive capabilities.

You can now dive up to 40m thanks to the dive-rated case and aforementioned leakproof metal buttons. Garmin has, of course, equipped the smartwatch with activity-tracking modes for both scuba diving and apnea diving to make the most of this new possibility.

The Garmin Fenix 8 has a longer battery life

When it comes to battery life, the Garmin Fenix 8 is capable of delivering an incredible 95 days – or 149 with solar – in its GPS mode. This is longer than the 57 days (73 with solar) offered by the Fenix 7.

Switch on smartwatch mode and you’ll get up to 30 days or 48 days with solar from the Fenix 8. The Fenix 7, meanwhile, is limited to 18 days or 22 days with solar.

Early verdict

It’s tough to make a judgment without having tested the Fenix 8 at this stage. However, going by the specs, the smartwatch looks to be a great update on the Fenix 7, bringing an AMOLED display, voice commands and new activities to the Fenix line.