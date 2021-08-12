Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but how does it compare to Motorola’s 2020 flip phone, the Razr 5G?

Samsung’s newest phone in the Flip family, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, is the successor to the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G phones from 2020.

But how does it compare to the other foldable flip on the market, the Moto Razr (2020)?

Pricing and availability

Unfortunately, foldable phones are still a bit of a novelty, so they’re usually not that cheap.

The Z Flip 3 is priced at £949/€1049 and goes on sale on 27 August, but you can preorder the phone now.

The Motorola Razr is a little more expensive, sitting at £1,199.99/€1290 on the Motorola website.

Screen and design

Both phones have external and internal displays

The Galaxy Flip 3 comes in a wider array of colours

The Flip 3 has a smaller external display that lets you see notifications and widgets, with a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 260 x 512.

Samsung’s phone also has an internal display, which folds out to a standard phone size of a 6.7-inch. In terms of display tech, the Flip has FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Motorola Razr 5G, however, has an external display of 2.7-inches. It is a touchscreen and can be used again to check notifications and even run apps like Spotify and Google Maps.

The internal display for the Razr 5G is a 6.2-inch foldable touchscreen, with a similar design to the Flip 3, folding in the middle to form the full phone.

The Galaxy Flip 3 also features a side fingerprint sensor and comes in seven colours: Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Gray, White, and Pink.

Meanwhile, the Razr has a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, hidden within the Motorola logo, so you might need bigger hands to actually reach it comfortably.

The Motorola phone also comes in just three colours: gold, silver and graphite.

Specs and camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by Snapdragon 888

The Motorola Razr runs on Snapdragon 765G

The Flip 3 has three cameras while the Razr has only two

Both phones are running Qualcomm chipsets, but the Flip is powered by the Snapdragon 888 while the Razr is powered using Snapdragon 756G.

The Flip 3 has 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage, with the Razr looking pretty similar, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB.

If you’re interested in your phone’s camera, the Flip 3 does definitely come out on top. It has a dual rear camera, including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2) sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle (f1.8) sensor with Dual Pixel AF and OIS. Moving to the front of the phone, there is also a 10-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera.

The Razr is a little less impressive, with a rear camera that can actually be used for selfies due to the folding design. It features a 48-megapixel Quad Pixel for 12-megapixel output (f/1.7) and OIS. The front camera also has a 20-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor and features auto smile capture and night vision mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a battery size of 3300mAh, while the Motorola Razr 5G features 2800mAh on the battery front. Both charge via USB-C.

Early verdict

Despite the phones having a very similar folding design, they differ quite a lot, mostly in their price and cameras.

For around £200 less, you can get an extra camera and a slightly bigger screen, as well as more colour options to choose from.

With similar storage capabilities, it seems that the cheaper option is probably the best option.