Fujifilm X-M5 vs Fujifilm X-T50: How do the Fuji cameras compare?

Fujifilm has announced a new contender for the most lightweight camera in its X Series. The X-M5 weighs just 355g and is marketed toward first-time users, photography enthusiasts and content creators.

So, how does it compare to the also very lightweight (438g) and affordable Fujifilm X-T50?

Keep reading to learn how these two Fujifilm X Series cameras compare.

Price

The Fujifilm X-M5 will be available to buy from November 14 with prices starting at £799 for the body-only.

The Fujifilm X-T50 launched in May 2024 for £1299 for the body-only. This puts the camera £500 above the X-M5 in terms of cost.

The X-T50 has a higher-resolution sensor

The Fujifilm X-T50 is the winner when it comes to sheer image resolution.

The camera features the same 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor found in the pricer Fujifilm X-T5. This is also the same sensor that debuted in the Fujifilm X-H2 as the highest-resolution APS-C sensor on the market in January 2023.

The X-M5, meanwhile, features the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor used in Fuji cameras like the X-T4, the X-S20 and the X100V.

Both cameras are powered by Fujifilm’s latest X-Processor 5 image processor.

The X-T50 includes a viewfinder

If you’re someone who likes to shoot through a viewfinder, the X-T50 will be better suited for you. The camera features a 0.39-inch OLED electronic viewfinder with a 2.36m-dot resolution.

The X-M5 skips the EVF, sticking with just a vari-angle touchscreen monitor. The tilting monitor on the X-T50 is also a bit sharper than the X-M5’s at 1.84m-dots to the X-M5’s 1.04m-dot screen.

The X-M5 offers faster continuous shooting

If you’re looking to shoot fast-moving subjects, like cars or your kids, then you’ll need a fast burst mode.

The X-M5 is capable of shooting at up to 30fps with a 1.25x crop with its electronic shutter, whereas the X-T50 can shoot at up to 20fps with a 1.29x crop with its own electronic shutter. The X-M5 can also capture the most RAW photos in this mode.

However, when it comes to the number of JPEGs snapped in each burst, the X-T50 is capable of capturing 168 whereas the X-M5 stops at 128.

The X-T50 benefits from in-body image stabilisation

If you prefer not to rely on a tripod or stable surface when shooting in shakier circumstances, such as at slow shutter speeds or street photography, in-body image stabilisation is a must.

The Fujifilm X-T50 was the first camera in its line to include IBIS. The camera benefits from 5-axis image stabilisation at up to 7 stops. The X-M5, on the other hand, does not include any image stabilisation.

Both cameras do support digital stabilisation for this is for video only.

The X-M5 has a longer battery life

Finally, we have battery life. This is an important factor to consider if you like to travel with your camera or take part in longer photoshoots.

One benefit to the X-M5’s slightly lower specs and lack of EVF is that this puts less strain on the battery. According to Fujifilm, you should be able to glean 330 stills from the camera in its normal mode or 440 shots in economy mode. Alternatively, you can record 45 minutes of 6.2K/30p video or 50 minutes of 4K/30p video.

The X-T50, on the other hand, supports 305 stills in normal mode or 390 in economy mode from a full charge. Record a video and the camera should last 45 minutes whether you opt to shoot at 6.2K/30p or 4K/60p.

Early verdict

The X-T50 is certainly a notch above the X-M5 on paper. However, these specs come at a £500 premium and might be overkill for some beginner photographers and hobbyists. At the same time, the X-M5 has a couple of benefits over the X-T50, including a 30fps burst mode and longer battery life.