Fujifilm X-M5 vs Fujifilm X-S20: Comparing the two Fujifilm cameras

The X-M5 is Fujifilm’s latest lightweight mirrorless camera built with content creators in mind, as well as beginners and enthusiasts.

We’ve already looked at how the X-M5 compares to the Fujifilm X-T50. Stay on this page to learn how the camera compares to one of Fujifilm’s best cameras for content creators, the Fujifilm X-S20.

Price

The Fujifilm X-M5 will be available to buy from November 14 with prices starting at £799 for the body-only.

The Fujifilm X-S20 launched in June 2023 at a price of £1249 for the body-only. This makes the camera £450 pricier than the X-M5.

The cameras share the same sensor and processor

One similarity between the Fujifilm X-S20 and the new X-M5 is their sensor and processor combo.

Both cameras take advantage of Fujifilm’s 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 APS-C sensor which can also be found in cameras like the X-T4, the X-S20 and the X100V. Both cameras are also powered by the X-Processor 5 image processor, putting them on par in this area as well.

The X-S20 features a viewfinder

If you’re looking for a camera with a viewfinder, the X-S20 features a 0.39-inch OLED EVF with a 2.36m-dot resolution.

The X-M5, on the other hand, doesn’t include an EVF, instead opting for a more compact design. The camera instead sticks with a 3-inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle touch display. The X-S20 also includes a touchscreen but this is a higher-resolution 1.84m-dot vari-angle display.

The X-M5 is a bit more lightweight than the X-S20, weighing just 355g to the X-S20’s 491g.

Both cameras can record 6.2K video

If you’re looking for a camera that can record detailed 6.2K video, both of these Fujifilm cameras are capable. Both cameras can record 6.2K video at up to 30p or 4K at up to 60p.

The X-S20 does have the edge when it comes to the length of videos it can record, with the battery allowing for up to 85-minute videos in 6.2K or 80 minutes in 4K. The X-M5, meanwhile, is limited to 45 minutes in 6.2K or 40 minutes in 4K, essentially offering half the video length on each fully charged battery.

A similar rule goes for stills. The X-S20 is capable of capturing up to 750 frames in its normal mode or 800 in economy mode, whereas you’ll be limited to 330 stills with the X-M5 in normal mode or 440 in economy mode.

The X-S20 benefits from in-body image stabilisation

Finally, while both cameras include digital stabilisation in movie mode, only one features in-body image stabilisation for shooting stills.

The X-S20 is equipped with up to 7 stops of 5-axis image stabilisation, making it a stronger choice for shooting situations in which you might rely on IBIS, such as when shooting at slower shutter speeds without a tripod.

Early verdict

The X-M5 shares a high number of similarities with the X-S20, from its image sensor and processor to its high video resolution.

However, the X-S20 includes a few features that put it a step above the X-M5, including an EVF, longer battery life and in-body image stabilisation. These additional features come at a cost of £450, so it will ultimately come down to what you need from the camera.