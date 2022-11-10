Fujifilm X-H2 vs Fujifilm X-H2S: Which X-H camera should you get?

Fujifilm recently announced the X-H2, a hybrid camera with its sights set on high-resolution photography. Here’s how it compares to the other X-H series camera to launch this year, the Fujifilm X-H2S.

Read on to discover how the two cameras compare when it comes to price, design, screens, specs and performance…

Fujifilm X-H2S

Design and display

Visually, the X-H2 and the X-H2S are identical.

The two cameras share the same physical design, including the same dials and controls and even the same 136 x 92.9 x 84.6mm dimensions and 660g weight.

We found the X-H2S to be a relatively compact and lightweight camera with a large, textured grip that supports larger lenses and ensures the camera feels secure in the hand, and can only assume based on their matching designs that the X-H2 is the same.

The screens are the same, too. Both cameras take advantage of a 0.8x 5.76-million dot electronic viewfinder with a 120fps refresh rate, along with a 1.28-inch monochrome LCD monitor. This is one feature that sets the X-H2 and the X-H2S apart from the X-T5, which uses that space on top of the camera to house an exposure compensation dial.

Both the X-H2 and the X-H2S also include 3-inch 1.62-million dot vari-angle touchscreens, allowing you to flip the display out to shoot at different angles and record vlogs.

Finally, both cameras come with the same dual memory card slots – one CFExpress Type-B and one UHS-II – and the same 3.5mm mic and headphone, HDMI Type-A and USB-C inputs.

Fujifilm X-H2

Specs and features

Many of the specs are similar, but there are a couple of key differences that help indicate where each camera’s priorities sit. The X-H2 has more of a focus on quality and high-resolution images and video, whereas the X-H2S is all about speed.

Both cameras are powered by the X Processor 5 image processing engine, but where the X-H2S features the 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor, the X-H2 takes advantage of the higher-resolution 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR.

Both cameras feature the same autofocus systems with 425 focus points and Fujifilm’s latest subject detection algorithm, which enables the cameras to identify animals, birds, cars, bikes, planes and trains.

Both the X-H2 and the X-H2S also take advantage of 7-stops of in-body image stabilisation.

Resolution aside, there are a couple of other areas in which the specs vary. This includes the ISO sensitivity where the X-H2 covers a wider 125-12800 (64–51200) range to the X-H2S’s 160-12800 (80-51200), making the X-H2 better suited to capturing images in very bright conditions.

The X-H2S, meanwhile, has a significantly faster electronic shutter. The camera can reach up to 15fps with the mechanical shutter or 40fps with the electronic shutter for faster continuous shooting. The X-H2 is limited to 20fps (electronic shutter) and the same 15fps (mechanical shutter), making the X-H2S the best-equipped camera for shooting fast-moving subjects.

Finally, the X-H2S has a longer battery life than the X-H2, allowing for 720 frames to be captured in contrast to the X-H2’s 680 frames.

Fujifilm X-H2S

Image and video quality

The effects of the varying specs are reflected in the images and videos captured by each camera.

While we found the 26-megapixel images achieved by the X-H2S to be bright and sharp with vivid colours and a decent amount of contrast, the X-H2 is capable of capturing even higher-quality 40-megapixel shots.

Image shot with the X-H2S

There’s also a new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode available on the X-H2. This feature – which is also available on the X-T5 – essentially captures multiple RAW photos and combines them into one much larger 160-megapixel JPG.

We have yet to test the X-H2 just yet so it’s tough to speak on the quality of the images beyond the specs. However, on paper, the X-H2 offers higher-resolution results.

The X-H2 comes out on top when it comes to video resolution, as well. The camera is capable of shooting 4:2:2 10-bit 8K video at 30p or 4K at 60p.

The X-H2S, meanwhile, wins out when it comes to frame rate, offering support for 4:2:2 10-bit 6K video at 30p or 4K at up to 120p.

Fujifilm X-H2

Pricing and availability

Fujifilm released the X-H2S in July 2022 with a price of $2,499/£2,499. The X-H2 followed a few months later in September 2022 at a lower price of $1999/£1899, sitting just above the X-T5 in terms of price.

This means you’ll need to shell out an additional $500/£600 to get your hands on the X-H2S.

Early verdict

The X-H2 and the X-H2S are both hybrid cameras that sit above the X-T5 in Fujifilm’s mirrorless camera line-up. The two cameras share identical designs, but differ when it comes to their purposes.

The X-H2 is designed to capture high-resolution images and video. This is reflected in its 40-megapixel image sensor, 160-megapixel Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode and 8K video support.

The X-H2S, meanwhile, is designed to support high-speed photography. The camera is powered by the same image processing engine but features a lower resolution sensor than the X-H2. It does, however, take advantage of a faster 40fps electronic shutter, a higher frame rate when recording 4K video and a longer battery life.

Which camera you pick up will depend heavily on what you plan on shooting, but it’s definitely worth keeping in mind the $500/£600 difference in price.