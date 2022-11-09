Fujfilm X-H2 vs Fujifilm X-T4: Which mirrorless camera is better?

Fujifilm recently launched the X-H2, the latest addition to its X series of mirrorless cameras and the first to include the company’s new 40.2-megapixel sensor. But, how does it compare to one of our best cameras, the X-T4?

When it comes to Fujifilm’s X-T series, the X-H2 shares more similarities with this year’s X-T5 than it does the X-T4. However, there are also a few similarities between the X-T4 and the X-H2 that the X-T5 lacks – particularly when it comes to the cameras’ hybrid designs.

We’ve broken down all the similarities and differences in this guide to help you decide which Fujifilm camera is right for you – the X-T4 or the X-H2.

Fujifilm X-T4

Design and display

While the X-T4 and the X-H2 look may look alike from afar, the X-H2 is a bit larger and heavier than the X-T4. The X-T4 measures 134.6 x 92.8 x 63.8mm and weighs 607g including the battery and memory card, while the X-H2 measures 136.3 x 92 x 84.6mm and weighs 660g.

The more obvious differences become apparent up close, such as the retro dials on the X-T4, which are switched out for more modern dials and buttons on the X-H2.

We found that the X-T4 offered a good amount of manual control that left little reason to dive into the settings once configured to your shooting style, though whether you prefer the dials to the controls on the X-H2 will likely come down to personal preference.

The X-T4 features a 0.75x 3.69-million dot electronic viewfinder with a 100fps refresh rate, whereas the X-H2 takes advantage of a 0.8x 5.76-million dot EVF with a 120fps refresh rate.

Both cameras include a 3.5mm microphone input, but only the X-H2 comes with a 3.5mm headphone port. The two cameras also support different HDMI ports – the X-T4 supports Micro HDMI whereas the X-H2 has a standard HDMI Type-A input – and the X-T4 has two UHS-II slots for memory cards whereas the X-H2 has one UHS-II slot and one CFExpress Type B for faster shooting.

However, where Fujifilm has abandoned the 3-inch vari-angle monitor for a 3-axis tiltable one on the X-T5 as it moves away from a hybrid design, both the X-T4 and the X-H2 have retained this feature, making it easy to record vlogs on either model by flipping out their respective screens.

Fujifilm X-H2

Specs and features

The specs are where the X-H2 really goes beyond the two-year-old X-T4, making the X-H2 more comparable to the X-T5.

The X-T4 featured a combination of the 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and the X Processor 4, whereas the X-H2 marked the first Fujifilm camera to be powered by the 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR and the X Processor 5.

The sensor supports higher-resolution images while the X-Processor 5 offers improvements in battery life. The X-H2 is capable of snapping up to 680 frames in Economy Mode to the X-T4’s 600.

The X-H2 also features an extended ISO range of 125-12800 (64-51200) to the X-T4’s 160-12800 (80-51200) and supports 7 stops of image stabilisation to the X-T4’s 6.5 stops.

When it comes to autofocus, the X-H2 supports subject detection for animals, birds, automobiles, motorcycles and bikes, planes and trains, which isn’t available on the X-T4.

One place where the X-T4 does appear to win out is the shutter speed. The camera is capable of shooting at up to 15fps with the mechanical shutter or 30fps with the electronic shutter in the continuous shooting mode, whereas the X-H2 can capture photos at 15fps with the mechanical shutter or 20fps with the electronic shutter.

However, if high-speed photography is the main purpose of your new camera, you may want to look toward the X-H2S instead, which is capable of shooting at 40fps with the electronic shutter.

Fujifilm X-T4

Image and video quality

The X-T4 is capable of capturing 26-megapixel images and recording 4:2:0 10-bit 4K video at 60p.

An image shot with the X-T4

In our review of the camera, Jon Devo wrote that images were rich in tone and detail in both good light and low light. He also enjoyed the new (at the time) ETERNA Bleach Bypass cinematic filter, one of many film simulation modes available on both cameras that ups the dynamic range and lowers saturation for a more muted look.

Not only can the X-H2 capture higher resolution 40-megapixel stills, but it also takes advantage of a new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot feature. This mode saves multiple RAW photos and combines them into one huge 160-megapixel final image.

When it comes to video, the X-H2 can shoot 4:2:2 10-bit 8K at 30p, or 4K at up to 60p.

We haven’t reviewed the X-H2 just yet but will be sure to update this versus with our final verdict on the image and video quality when we get our hands on the camera.

Fujifilm X-H2

Pricing and availability

The Fujifilm X-T4 launched in April 2020 at a price of $1699/£1549, while the X-H2 arrived in September 2022 and costs $1999/£1899.

That makes the X-T4 $300/£350 cheaper than the X-H2, with that gap likely to widen as the X-T5 takes over from the X-T4 in its own line.

Early verdict

The X-T4 and the X-H2 are two Fujifilm cameras that have a number of similarities, as well as quite a few differences.

While the two cameras are similar in size and have the same vari-angle display, the X-T4 is slightly smaller and offers a range of retro dials and design details. It’s also cheaper than the X-H2.

The X-H2, meanwhile, easily bests the X-T4 when it comes to specs, with its higher resolution sensor, more efficient processor, 8K video recording and subject detection AF algorithm.

However, you’ll have to wait for our review of the X-H2 to hear our final verdict on the cameras.