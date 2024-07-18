Dyson OnTrac vs AirPods Max: Comparing the premium headphones

After Dyson’s previous venture into headphones was divisive (to say the least), the brand has announced a more universal pair, the OnTrac, which are set to launch in August.

Ahead of the launch and until we get our hands on a pair ourselves, we’ve compared the initial specs of the Dyson OnTrac to the four-star Apple AirPods Max.

Keep reading to see how the two premium headphones compare.

Both headphones use eight microphones for ANC

Both headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC), with Dyson claiming the OnTrac will offer “best-in-class” noise cancelling, thanks to its eight microphones that sample external sound to cancel out up to 40dB of external noise.

The AirPods Max also relies on eight microphones for noise cancellation but actually have nine in total, with three used for voice pickup.

Sound is delivered in the OnTrac headphones through 40mm, 60-ohm neodymium speakers. While the AirPods Max also delivers sound through a 40mm speaker, this is an Apple-designed dynamic driver that is supported by a dual neodymium ring magnet motor, which Apple explains allows the headphones to “maintain total harmonic distortion”.

Dyson OnTrac offer up to 55-hours of run-time

Dyson promises its OnTrac headphones will offer up to a whopping 55 hours of run time, even with ANC turned on. In comparison, the AirPods Max allows for up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, which although is considerably less than the OnTrac, is still a solid amount of time.

Both offer quick charging capability, with the OnTrac delivering 2.5 hours of listening from a 10 minute charge and the AirPods Max providing a 1.5 hour listening with just five minutes of charge time.

Dyson OnTrac have more customisation options

The Dyson OnTrac headphones can be completely customised to suit your style. You can purchase additional ear cushions and outer caps in a range of colours and finishes to personalise the headphones to suit you, although we don’t currently know how much extra this could set you back.

According to Dyson, there’s up to 2000 potential combinations to choose from with the various colourways.

In comparison, the AirPods Max are limited in their style options, as they’re available in a choice of just five colours, although there are engraving options available through the Apple website.

Dyson OnTrac

Both headphones have the same RRP in the UK

Both headphones have an RRP of £499 in the UK, with the AirPods Max available now and the Dyson OnTrac launching directly from the Dyson website on the 1st August.

The Apple AirPods Max are slightly more expensive in the US, with an RRP of $529 compared to the OnTrac’s $499.99.