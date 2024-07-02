Dyson Cool vs Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus: Comparing the Dyson fans

Dyson fans and heaters all boast the staple bladeless design and are engineered to create a more comfortable home environment. So how does the popular Dyson Cool compare to the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus?

We’ve compared the features of the Dyson Cool to the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus so you can determine which device is better suited for your household.

The Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus is both a heater and a cooling fan

The biggest difference between the Dyson Cool and the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus is that the latter is able to heat and cool a room, whereas the former is purely a cooling fan.

While both offer a powerful, amplified airflow to quickly cool rooms down even “in hot weather”, the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus also boasts ceramic plates which heat up fast in colder temperatures but use less energy than standard convection heaters.

Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus

Both feature Air Multiplier technology

Both devices include Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology which amplifies surrounding air for higher-velocity and longer-range air projection, resulting in an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. In fact, the initial surrounding airflow is multiplied by as much as 15 times with this technology.

This technology can also be found across other Dyson products, including the Dyson Supersonic.

The Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus has Jet Focus control

As the name suggests, the Hot and Cool Jet Focus features Jet Focus control, offering two different modes for both heating and cooling. Users can choose between Focussed Mode for a more direct airflow control or Diffused Mode which targets the room as a whole.

Even so, both Dyson devices offer smooth 70° oscillation to direct airflow consistently around the room and are controlled via the included remote.

The Dyson Cool is available in two sizes

The Dyson Cool is available in a choice between two sizes: Desk and Tower. The former is just 550mm (55cm) high and is engineered for smaller spaces, whereas the Tower is a whopping 1007cm.

Otherwise, the Hot and Cool Jet Focus is a similar height to the Desk size at just 595 mm (59.5cm).

The Dyson Cool is cheaper

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Dyson Cool has a cheaper RRP to the Dyson Hot and Cool Jet Focus, starting at £250 for the Desk model and £349.99 for the Tower. Neither are currently available in the US.

Whereas, the Host and Cool Jet Focus has an RRP of £399.99 / $469.99.