Dyson Airwrap ID vs Dyson Airwrap: What’s new with the hair tool?

Since its 2018 launch, the Dyson Airwrap has remained one of the most popular hair tools.

Following on from the original Airwrap’s success, Dyson launched an updated Airwrap ID back in 2024. But what is the difference between the two hair tools? Should you upgrade if you already own the original Airwrap?

Pricing and Availability

The Dyson Airwrap ID is the pricier of the two, with an RRP of £479.99/$599.99. The included attachments will vary, depending on the bundle type you opt for, but otherwise the Airwrap ID will come equipped with a travel case.

Although the Dyson Airwrap is no longer available from Dyson’s official website, it can still be found via third party retailers, such as John Lewis. Much like the Airwrap ID, the original Airwrap comes with different bundle options to choose from, but has a cheaper starting RRP of around £379.99/$4799.99.

Both run on the Dyson V9 motor

We’ll start by highlighting a key similarity between the two Airwraps. Both the Airwrap ID and Airwrap run on Dyson’s V9 motor which spins at up to 110,000rpm which generates enough pressure to create the Coanda effect.

Dyson is famed for its use of the Coanda effect, although it’s worth pointing out that the Shark FlexStyle also harnesses this too. Essentially, the Coanda effect wraps and holds hair to create styles with air, rather than relying on extreme heat. In fact, Dyson’s intelligent heat control keeps temperatures under 150°C to protect hair from heat damage and protect shine.

Dyson Airwrap. Image Credit: Dyson

Dyson Airwrap ID has Bluetooth

Arguably the biggest update with the Dyson Airwrap ID is the fact it now features Bluetooth, making it Dyson’s first connected device. Users can pair the Airwrap ID to the MyDyson iOS and Android smartphone app to answer a simple quiz in order to set up their hair profile.

Once the hair profile is enabled, Dyson explains this allows for “easier and optimised styling” and can even tailor the styler to suit your style.

Dyson Airwrap ID has new attachments

Dyson promises the Airwrap ID boasts “improved versatility” compared to its predecessor, thanks to the inclusion of three new attachments. There’s the new Conical barrel which should result in tighter and more defined curls at the root and the Wave and Curl diffuser which cleverly disperses airflow in two different ways to enhance natural hair.

Rounding the trio off is the Blade concentrator which creates smoother stylers with its “more precise airflow”.

Dyson Airwrap ID offers a personalised curling regime

Introduced alongside the Airwrap ID is ID Curl, a personalised curling sequence which can be accessed via the MyDyson app. Simply enter your hair profile into the app, which includes information on your hair type, hair length and, importantly, skill level, and the app will input a curling routine automatically via your Airwrap.

Otherwise, the original Airwrap simply relies on its attachments and the skill level of the user to achieve the desired style.

Dyson Airwrap ID MyDyson app. Image Credit: Dyson

Dyson Airwrap ID comes in a choice of three colours

The new Dyson Airwrap ID has a choice of three colour combinations to select from, including Jasper Plum, Vinca Blue/Topaz and Ceramic Patina/Topaz. All come equipped with a selection of attachments, depending on the bundle you opt for, and a travel case.

Over the years, the original Dyson Airwrap has seen many limited edition colourways to choose from. However, as it’s no longer available via the Dyson website, the colour choice will depend on the retailer.

Early Verdict

If you want to enhance your naturally curly hair, want to create specific styles or need personalised help with your locks, then the Dyson Airwrap ID and its personalised hair modes might suit you better.

However, as both run on the same V9 motor and harness the Coanda effect, the cheaper Dyson Airwrap remains a great choice for those who don’t necessarily need any extra programmes when hair styling.