DJI has unveiled its latest action camera, the DJI Action 2, and there’s a lot to know about this major revamp over the original DJI Osmo Action.

In the world of action cameras, GoPro has always remained king, courtesy of yearly updates and groundbreaking stabilisation, and while many companies have tried to take that crown, it’s only DJI that has come closest to doing so. 2019’s DJI Osmo Action is still a tremendous device, but with the Action 2 having been unveiled, DJI’s ready to take the competition back to GoPro in a whole new way.

Still, if you’re the proud owner of the original Osmo Action, or even just someone looking to buy their first action camera, then you might be wondering exactly how the new Action 2 differs from its predecessor. Having had early access to the device ahead of its launch, these are the five new things you need to know about the DJI Action 2.

The modular design

DJI clearly thought that the Insta360 One R was on to something, because the Action 2 now features a completed modular design. The Action 2 itself is a small square block that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 56 grams, but a magnetic strip on the underside of the camera gives you the opportunity to add a whole bunch of accessories into the mix.

If you want to do some vlogging, then simply snap on the touchscreen module and you’re away. If you need more juice to get through a long shoot then adding the power module can nab you up to 180 minutes of film time. These modules are also just as small as the DJI Action 2 itself, making it absolute breeze to switch up your filming style on the go.

You can shoot 4K 120fps

The DJI Osmo Action had a respectable cap of 4K 60fps, and while this is still a decent standard for most casual content creators, the DJI Action 2 has been given a bump up to 4K 120fps, making it better equipped at filming fast-paced footage.

The jump in framerate means that you can now get 4x slow motion at 4K 120fps and 8x slow-mo when shooting in 1080p 240fps. For high-speed sports like mountain biking and skiing, all of these extra bells and whistles should be a Godsend.

Rocksteady 2.0 with horizon lock

At the time of the DJI Osmo Action’s release, our review stated that “DJI’s RockSteady stabilisation largely matches GoPro’s HyperSmooth, which has been the gold standard for smoothing out action camera videos since it landed.”

To keep up with the competition, the DJI Action 2 now features the upgraded RockSteady 2.0 which should allow the camera to offer far more stable footage than that of its predecessor. More impressively, a horizon lock been added so that no matter how the Action 2 tilts during filming, it’ll always capture footage from the correct angle.

Livestreaming

One of the features sorely lacking on the Osmo Action was the ability to livestream during filming, something that has since been implemented into the DJI Action 2. By connecting to the DJI Mimo app on your mobile, the Action 2 can livestream footage at up to 1080p 30fps.

You can also hook the DJI Action 2 up to your computer and use the device as a webcam, which should come in handy for Zoom calls or even setting up a reaction camera for livestreaming on Twitch.