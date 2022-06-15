Dell XPS vs Inspiron: What’s the difference?

Dell has two major productivity laptop ranges: XPS and Inspiron. But how do these ranges differ, and which is the best option for you?

We’ve reviewed countless Dell laptops over the years, so we’ll be guiding you through the key differences so you know exactly what you’re getting at checkout.

So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the Dell XPS vs Inspiron faceoff.

Premium experience

Dell XPS vs Inspiron

The key difference between XPS and Inspiron is their target audience. XPS is viewed as the lifestyle range, and so is therefore designed for the average person looking for a powerful and stylish productivity laptop.

Meanwhile, Dell Inspiron laptops are made to appeal to enterprises that bulk buy laptops for their employees. As a result, Dell cuts down on fashionable features (such as OLED screens) and is happy to use less alluring designs in order to keep the price as low as possible.

Instead, security is the priority with Dell Inspiron laptops. You’ll often see Dell championing features such as webcam kill switches, and the ability for IT managers to take control of the device remotely to install important software or check for issues.

New Dell XPS 13 Plus

It’s still entirely possible for you to buy a Dell Inspiron laptop as a lifestyle device, but it just won’t be as flashy as a Dell XPS portable. For example, the Dell XPS range now has an ‘InfinityEdge’ screen, which means the surrounding bezel is so thin that it looks invisible. This feature hasn’t arrived on the Inspiron range just yet, as physical looks just aren’t as important as practical functionality.

Fortunately, performance is strong for both ranges. Intel’s 12th generation (Alder Lake) processors are available on both XPS and Inspiron laptops – the Dell XPS 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptops even have Intel Evo certification, which means they have passed Intel’s strict list of criteria and are recognised as some of the leading options for those looking for an ultra-portable laptop. Although it’s worth remembering that laptops powered by AMD or Qualcomm chips don’t qualify.

Dell XPS laptops

So now you know the main differences between XPS and Inspiron laptops, it’s worth knowing which models are currently available in each range. Check out the current XPS models below:

Dell Inspiron laptops

And if you’d prefer a Dell Inspiron laptop, then check out the current range here:

Dell Inspiron 14

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

Dell Inspiron 15

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus

Dell Inspiron 16

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1