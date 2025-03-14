Clothes Steamer vs Iron: Which makes laundry day easier?

Doing the laundry isn’t usually the most fun chore to do, however having the correct equipment can significantly reduce the time it takes. So what’s better at smoothing and reducing wrinkles from fabrics, a steamer or an iron?

Keep reading to see the differences in clothes steamer vs iron, to help you decide whether one might suit your lifestyle better than the other.

Steamers can refresh fabrics

If you’ve ever had a garment sat at the back of your wardrobe for a while, then you’ll know that even though it’s clean, it can quickly develop a musty smell which isn’t particularly pleasant. While lots of irons do have a dedicated steam function, a clothes steamer is an easy way to refresh such musty fabrics and make them smell much fresher.

There’s actually dedicated appliances such as the LG Styler, which enables you to refresh your garments while they’re hanging up too.

LG Styler. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Not only that, but clothes steamers can kill any lingering bacteria and allergens on your garments too. In fact, it’s recommended that you use a steamer to regularly clean large areas such as your mattress and bedding.

Steamers can be used on delicate fabrics

Hardier fabrics such as cotton, linen and denim or generally anything that can withstand higher temperatures being directly applied to them can usually be confidently ironed, whereas more delicate materials such as silk, satin and rayon should be smoothed with a steamer instead.

Essentially, steaming is a more gentle way of removing creases from fabrics whereas, because ironing uses higher temperatures, there’s a higher chance of delicate fabrics getting damaged and burning. Having said that, if you do only have an iron at hand, then you may be able to use the lowest heat setting to get rid of those pesky creases.

Make sure to always check your garment’s laundry symbols before using a steamer or iron, as not all fabrics can withstand even the lowest heat or steam.

Irons are usually more effective

Irons are generally more versatile than steamers, as they tend to sport a wider range of temperatures to select from, alongside many extra functions such as steam. Plus, as irons can be set to a higher temperature, they can quickly and more efficiently power through tough creases with minimal effort required.

Not only can irons effectively smooth fabrics, but they should also be used for notoriously tricky tasks such as pleats, cuffs, collars and trousers. A steamer on the other hand typically can’t achieve the same crisp finish in these circumstances.

Bosch Ultimate Steam Generator Iron. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

Steamers are more compact

The beauty of a steamer comes with their convenience. As opposed to an iron, a clothes steamer is a portable, handheld device that requires very little maintenance and set up, although there are larger steamers available. Generally, steamers are lighter than irons which make them ideal for frequent use.

Irons also require an ironing board or another heat-proof, flat surface to do the job, while steamers can be used vertically just by hanging up the garment.

Irons are better for larger loads

As they tend to sport a larger water reservoir and are usually bigger than clothes steamers, an iron can go a long way through full laundry loads. Plus, as you can easily adjust the temperature according to the fabric type you’re working on, an iron is much more versatile too.

On the other hand, steamers tend to have much smaller water reservoirs which means they’ll require more constant refilling compared to an iron.

Verdict

Essentially, irons and clothes steamers are both useful tools for all households. If you typically need to tackle large amounts of laundry then an iron is arguably the better choice, as they’re well equipped to see you through those bigger loads, which might include harder fabrics such as cotton and linen. However, a clothes steamer is still a useful tool to have, as it means you can quickly smooth delicate fabrics if you’re ever caught in a pinch.

Want to forgo the chore of smoothing clothes and fabrics altogether? You’ll be pleased to know that some of the best washing machines and best tumble dryers actually sport functions that help smooth wrinkles in the drum.