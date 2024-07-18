Claude vs Gemini: Which AI is better?

Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini are two of the leading names in AI right now.

The question is – which one should you use? Keep reading to learn how these two chatbots compare.

Both Claude and Gemini both offer multiple AI models

Both Claude and Gemini give users more control over the speed and performance of its chatbot by allowing them to choose between three AI models.

In Claude’s case, this is Haiku, Sonnet and Opus.

Haiku is the fastest of the three models and is ideal for handling lightweight requests quickly. Opus lies on the other end of the spectrum, delivering a powerful performance that makes it the model best equipped for tackling complex analysis, long tasks and advanced maths and coding tasks. Finally, there’s Sonnet, a model that sits between Haiku and Opus and balances performance and speed.

Free users can access Sonnet, while Pro and Team subscribers can optimise their workflow with Claude Haiku and Opus.

Google also currently offers multiple AI models, including Gemini 1.0 Pro, Gemini 1.5 Flash and Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Gemini 1.0 Pro is Google’s first-generation AI model and is limited to text and image reasoning, while Gemini 1.5 Flash is Google’s fastest multimodal model. Gemini 1.5 Pro is Google’s most advanced AI model with a 2 million context window.

All three Gemini models are available free and paid with increased rate limits.

Claude

Gemini is better at processing visual information

Anthropic has previously shared graphs comparing Opus, Sonnet and Haiku’s performance with rival AI models, like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

When it came to vision capabilities, Gemini 1.0 Ultra (which has since been replaced by Gemini 1.5 Pro) beat all three Claude 3 models in its document visual Q&A and math tests. Opus drew with Gemini 1.0 Ultra on math and reasoning, while Sonnet and Haiku had the edge for science diagrams and chart Q&A, respectively.

This means that Google Gemini 1.0 Ultra is better equipped to handle three out of five visual formats.

Claude can exceed 1 million tokens

Tokens represent the amount of information an AI model is capable of processing at any given time.

“An AI model’s ‘context window’ is made up of tokens, which are the building blocks used for processing information”, explains Google simply. “Tokens can be entire parts or subsections of words, images, videos, audio or code. The bigger a model’s context window, the more information it can take in and process in a given prompt — making its output more consistent, relevant and useful”.

Gemini

Gemini 1.5 Pro comes with a standard 128,000 token context window, but Google is slowly rolling out a one million token context window starting with select developers and enterprise customers.

This increased context window means that Gemini can process up to one hour of video, 11 hours of audio, codebases with more than 30,000, or upward of 700,000 words.

All three Claude models offer a 200,000 token context window at launch but are capable of exceeding one million tokens. Anthropic says it may make these additional tokens available to select customers who need enhanced processing power. This applies to Opus, Sonnet and Haiku.

Gemini is available in more regions

Finally, Google Gemini is available in more countries and regions than Claude.

As of publishing this versus, Google Gemini can be accessed in 239 locations, whereas Anthropic’s Claude is limited to 195 locations.