Claude vs ChatGPT: What’s the difference between the AI chatbots?

Since its launch back in November 2022, ChatGPT has become one of the most popular chatbots available, prompting more companies to build their own AI tools.

One of the more recent chatbot offerings is Anthropic’s Claude. Launched in March 2023, Claude currently consists of three large language models.

How does Claude compare to ChatGPT? We’ve highlighted the features of these two chatbots below so you can determine which one is better suited to you.

Anthropic vs OpenAI

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that builds “reliable, interpretable and steerable AI systems” and is the team behind the AI chatbot, Claude.

OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT. An AI research and deployment company, OpenAI states its mission is to “ensure that artificially general intelligence benefits all of humanity”. In addition to ChatGPT, OpenAI is also responsible for Sora and Dall-E.

ChatGPT can generate images

ChatGPT can generate images based on a text prompt by using Dall-E 3, which is built natively on ChatGPT. OpenAI explains that when prompted, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for Dall-E to bring the idea to life. You can then ask ChatGPT to tweak the image based on further prompts.

Currently only ChatGPT Plus, Team and Enterprise users can generate images through Dall-E.

Claude does not currently offer any image generation tools and is limited to text-based output. You can, however, upload images for Claude to analyse based on a prompt.

ChatGPT has internet access

Since being updated in September 2023, ChatGPT can browse the internet to provide current and authoritative information “complete with direct links to sources”. Prior to this, data was limited to before September 2021. This update makes ChatGPT more useful for questions that require up-to-date information, with OpenAI’s examples including technical research and planning a vacation.

At the time of writing, Claude is currently only trained on data up until August 2023. For this reason, Anthropic warns that if you ask Claude about events after this date, the chatbot will be “unaware of them”.

Both offer free and paid-for plans

Both Claude and ChatGPT offer multiple subscription plans to suit different users.

ChatGPT is available in four different subscription plans, including Free, Plus, Team and Enterprise. The Free plan offers you access to GPT 3.5 and limited access to GPT-4o, along with limited access to file uploads, web browsing, data analysis and custom GPTs.

Naturally as paid-for subscriptions, Plus, Team and Enterprise all boast more features and access, with Enterprise featuring unlimited access to tools, Admin controls and even an expanded context window for longer inputs.

Plus starts at $20 a month, while Team is between $25-$30 per user a month and Enterprise is POA.

Claude has three subscription options available in the UK and US, Free, Pro and Team. Similarly to ChatGPT, as Pro and Team are paid-for subscriptions they naturally offer more features, with Team offering the highest usage available. Both Pro and Team also include access to Claude 3 Haiku and Opus which are faster and more powerful than the standard Claude 3 Sonnet.

Pro starts at $20 per person a month, while Team starts at $30 per person a month.