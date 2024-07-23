Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II vs EOS R5: What’s changed?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Canon recently announced the EOS R5 Mark II alongside the flagship EOS R1

If you’re wondering whether it’s time to upgrade from the 2020 EOS R5, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn how the EOS R5 Mark II compares to the original EOS R5. 

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a stacked sensor 

The EOS R5 Mark II is equipped with a new 45-megapixel back-illuminated stacked sensor, as opposed to the 45-megapixel sensor in the EOS R5. 

The stacked, back-illuminated technology should deliver better image quality and less noise compared to a standard CMOS sensor. 

The EOS R5 Mark II also includes DIGIC Accelerator, a new processor that works alongside the existing DIGIC X image processor to improve performance, image quality, autofocus and more. 

Canon EOS R5 Mark II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Image: Canon

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II supports the new Action Priority mode 

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II supports new autofocus modes, such as Action Priority. 

This mode automatically analyses and detects common poses in different sports, like basketball and volleyball, and uses that information to better track and prepare itself for important actions, such as a player shooting the ball. 

The EOS R5 Mark II also supports eye-control AF for the first time, allowing the camera to track where your eyes are looking and move the AF point to match. 

Canon EOS R5
Canon EOS R5. Image: Canon

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a faster burst mode 

When it comes to shooting fast-moving subjects, such as sports, the EOS R5 Mark II is also quicker than its predecessor. 

The two cameras deliver the same 12fps continuous shooting with their mechanical shutters, but the electronic shutter on the R5 Mark II can shoot at 30fps. The EOS R5, on the other hand, is limited to 20fps. 

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a longer battery life 

Finally, Canon has improved the R5’s battery life with the EOS R5 Mark II. 

With energy-saving mode activated, the camera is now capable of capturing up to 380 stills with the EVF or up to 630 using the LCD monitor. The EOS R5, meanwhile, can deliver up to 320 shots with its EVF or up to 490 when framing with the LCD screen.

