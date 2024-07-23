Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Canon EOS R1 vs EOS R3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Until recently, the EOS R3 was Canon’s top-of-the-line mirrorless camera, making it the obvious choice for professionals with money to spend on the best Canon had to offer. 

Now, the EOS R1 has taken that spot as Canon’s first true R System flagship camera. 

Keep reading to discover how these two Canon cameras compare. 

The Canon EOS R1 takes advantage of a new processor 

While both the EOS R1 and the EOS R3 are powered by Canon’s DIGIC X processor, only the EOS R1 is backed by the new DIGIC Accelerator. 

Canon says that the newly-developed image processing system (backed by a new CMOS sensor) enables large volumes of data to be processed at high speeds, while also delivering “never-before-seen” advancements in AF. 

The Canon EOS R1 is better at tracking subjects 

One major benefit to the new processing system is its high-accuracy subject recognition. 

Canon claims that subject tracking accuracy has improved so that the EOS R1 can latch onto a single target during team sporting effects, allowing the subject to remain in focus even when intersected by multiple people. 

The new AF Action Priority function, meanwhile, recognises subject movements. The EOS R1 analyses the situation and prepares to shift the AF frame by predicting certain actions – such as the subject shooting the ball – to ensure the camera doesn’t miss any action. 

The EOS R1 also features a new Cross Type AF system, helping it lock in on subjects in more challenging conditions, such as when shooting through a tennis net. 

Canon EOS R1
Canon EOS R1. Image: Canon

The Canon EOS R1 boasts a higher-resolution viewfinder 

Another difference between the EOS R1 and the EOS R3 lies in their viewfinders. 

The flagship EOS R1 features a 0.64-inch OLED EVF with a 9.44m-dot resolution. The EOS R3, meanwhile, includes a slightly smaller 0.5-inch OLED EVF with a 5.76m-dot resolution. 

The EOS R1’s EVF also has a larger magnification of 0.9x compared to the EOS R3’s 0.76x. 

The Canon EOS R3 benefits from a sharper display 

Despite the above, the EOS R3 actually has the higher-resolution display of the two cameras. This means it might be the more convenient choice if you prefer to shoot through the monitor over a viewfinder. 

The EOS R3 features a 3.2-inch LCD monitor with a 4.15m-dot resolution. This is almost twice the resolution of the 3.2-inch, 2.1-dot LCD monitor on the EOS R1. 

Canon EOS R3
Canon EOS R3. Image: Canon

The Canon EOS R1 offers a faster burst mode 

While both the EOS R1 and the EOS R3 were developed with sports photographers in mind, the EOS R1 is the stronger choice if you require the fastest burst mode to avoid missing even a moment of action.

While both cameras offer 12fps of continuous shooting with their mechanical shutters, it’s the EOS R1’s electronic shutter that sets it apart. The newer camera is capable of shooting at 40fps, maintaining this speed for up to 500 JPEGs or 230 RAW images. 

The EOS R3, on the other hand, caps out at a (still very swift) 30fps, allowing you to capture up to 540 JPEGs or 150 RAW images at this speed.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Trusted Reviews Logo

