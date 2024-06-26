Beats Pill vs Beats Pill+ – what has changed?

The new Beats Pill speaker is available now. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation Beats Pill+

The Beats Pill range of speakers is back with the Apple-owned audio specialists revealing a 2024 edition. It’s the first new product since the Beats Pill+ was discontinued back in 2020. It’s been a total of 9 years since a new model was launched.

Now, after months of speculation and signings of celebs carrying the new model around it’s here.

A lot has changed in the tech world since 2015, so how has that time changed the Beats Pill proposition? The promo material says it’s more powerful, lighter and more portable. Let’s dive a little deeper.

Sound packs more punch

The two models might look very similar, but internally, the speaker has been rebuilt on the inside.

There’s a larger, bespoke racetrack woofer and says this’ll deliver deeper, fuller bass than the predecessor. It also says the woofer can push 90% more air, for greater sound.

Beats says: “The woofer’s material and structure — including its innovative ridges and contours — help minimize low-end distortion, even at high volumes”

There’s also an updated tweeter, which helps to reduce distortion and deliver crisp highs and rich mid-range tones.

Design largely unchanged

Although the designs are very similar, a tweak comes in the form of a 20-degree upward tilt that direct sound towards the listener’s head.

There’s also a new lanyard connection, which enables you to carry it around on the go.

Better battery, better connectivity

The new Beats Pill has switched out Lightning connector socket for a USB-C out for charging and line-out for wired audio, which can also receive lossless audio from a compatible source.

The previous model had a full size USB port and a Lightning cable, but the upgrade makes it easier for iOS and Android users.

The battery on the new model lasts up to 24 hours, which is double what was offered by the previous Beats Pill speaker at 12 hours.

Android and iPhone benefits continue with support for one-touch pairing and support for Find My Device or Find My.

Better water and dust resistance

The new Beats Pill is IP67 protected against water and dust. It means you should be able to drop it in the pool, for example, and not do any damage. The Beats Pill+ was only splash resistant.

It costs less

The new Beats Pill is £149.99 / $149.99 / €169.95, while the previous generation Beats Pill+ cost £179 out of the gate.