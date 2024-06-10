Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) vs MacBook Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Asus recently unveiled its latest 16-inch laptop, the Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024).

Keep reading to learn how it compares to the 16-inch MacBook Pro Apple launched at the end of 2023. 

The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) is thinner and lighter 

The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) is both thinner and more lightweight than the 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it about as travel-friendly as a 16-inch laptop can get. 

The Zenbook is 1.1cm thin and weighs just 1.5kg, though Asus does caveat that by mentioning that the thickness and weight might vary according to specifications. 

The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is a very close 1.68cm thin, but again the weight varies depending on the configuration you choose. The M3 Pro-powered model weighs 2.14kg, while the M3 Max version weighs ever-so-slightly more at 2.16kg. 

Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024)

The MacBook Pro is powered by the Apple M3 series 

You have a choice of two powerful processors when picking up the 16-inch MacBook Pro. 

There’s the Apple M3 Pro with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, and the M3 Max, with either a 14-core GPU, 30-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, or a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. 

You can also choose up to 36GB of unified memory with the M3 Pro, up to 96GB of unified memory with the M3 Max (14-core CPU), and up to 128GB of unified memory with the M3 Max (16-core GPU). 

The M3 Pro model comes with an up to 4TB SSD, while the M3 Max supports up to 8TB. 

We found that the M3 Max configuration we tested offered exceptional performance and was stunningly fast compared to both M1-powered MacBooks and Windows rivals. The MacBook also remains quiet during intensive tasks and impresses when gaming, though the latter is one area where the MacBook still lags behind its Windows competition. 

The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024) is built with AI in mind 

The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024), on the other hand, has been configured with AI in mind. 

The laptop is powered by AMD’s 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The processor comes with AMD’s Ryzen AI engine built-in, delivering up to 50 tera-operations per second (TOPS) of power-efficient AI performance without compromising on an all-day battery life. 

The Zenbook also includes AMD’s up-to-12-core Radeon 890M GPU, which Asus claims is powerful enough to run the most demanding games in full HD and perform generative AI computing tasks. 

Angled MacBook Pro 2023
16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

The MacBook Pro has a bigger battery 

When it comes to battery life, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with the bigger battery of the two laptops. 

The MacBook packs a 100Wh lithium-polymer battery capable of delivering up to 22 hours of Apple TV playback or 15 hours of wireless web browsing. We tested the laptop ourselves and found we were able to get 24 hours of Apple TV playback or 15 hours of web browsing from the laptop. In fact, the laptop left us with 25% after a long 9:30am to 7:30pm day of working in the browser. 

The Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024), meanwhile, includes a 78Wh battery which Asus claims can last a full day’s use, though the company has yet to provide anything more specific.

You might like…

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 vs MacBook Air M3: Which should you buy?

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 vs MacBook Air M3: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 6 days ago
Cloud storage vs external hard drives: Which is better?

Cloud storage vs external hard drives: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Move 2: Which speaker should you buy?

Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Move 2: Which speaker should you buy?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Panasonic Lumix S9 vs Fujifilm X100VI: How these cameras compare

Panasonic Lumix S9 vs Fujifilm X100VI: How these cameras compare

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which phone wins?

Google Pixel 8a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which phone wins?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
iPad Pro (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: What’s the difference?

iPad Pro (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words