Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which watch to buy?

If you’re eyeing up a new Apple Watch and aren’t sure between the Series 10 or the Ultra 2, here’s what you need to know.

Apple’s just unveiled the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 during its September ‘Glowtime’ event, bringing several key upgrades against its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9. Despite a few rumours to the contrary however, there is no mainline successor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 this year.

This means that if you’re looking to get a new Apple Watch in 2024/2025, the Series 10 and Ultra 2 will be your main options, alongside the Apple Watch SE. Focusing on the two former devices however, here are the key ways in which they compare.

Price

Above all of their features, the price tags of the Series 10 and the Ultra 2 are easily the biggest differentiator between the two. Designed with a wider audience in mind, the Apple Watch Series 10 will have a starting price of £399/$399 at launch (the same as the Series 9 before it).

By comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed at a more premium market (with premium materials to boot) which is why it goes for the far pricier cost of £799/$799.

Series 10 bucks the trend on displays

In the past, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been the go-to device for any iPhone users in need of a big-screen wearable, but this is no longer the case. For the first time ever, the standard Apple Watch will have a bigger display.

While we don’t have the exact measurement differences yet, the Apple Watch Series 10 does have the biggest display of any Apple Watch yet.

The Series 10 sits far more flush on your wrist

If you’ve ever seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the wild then you’ll know that it’s hardly the slimmest watch around. Because it’s filled with a larger battery and packs a more robust chassis, the Ultra 2 is big, but that does put it at odds with certain articles of clothing.

If you’d prefer to have a watch that sits far more flat on your wrist and leaves a minimal footprint then the Series 10 might be the one for you. The standard Apple Watch was already slim enough, but now the Series 10 is a whopping 10% thinner than the Series 9.

The Ultra 2 is better in the outdoors

Packing grade 4 titanium and 100 metre water resistance, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a beast when it comes to the great outdoors and diving into large bodies of water. If you’re an adventurer looking for a digital companion then the Ultra 2 is far more likely to be the better pick of the two.

While the standard Apple Watch Series 10 can’t keep up in this area, there is a new, more expensive grade 5 titanium option (replacing the stainless steel) that can be picked up, potentially allowing it to keep up where knocks and bumps are concerned.

Better battery or better charging?

As it stands, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, with the ability to run for up to 48-hours in everyday use, and 72-hours in low power mode. The Apple Watch Series 10 can’t maintain that longevity due to its 18-hour battery life, but it does have an ace up its sleeve.

The Series 10 now comes with incredibly fast charging, letting you nab up to 80% battery from just a 30-minute charge. That’s perfect for anyone in a hurry and who needs to top up.

Early Verdict

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is still going to be the go-to pick for any marathon runners or adventurers who need the most robust Apple Watch on the market, but there’s plenty about the Apple Watch Series 10 that could sway some buyers.

The better charging, larger display and super slim chassis could make it one of the best Apple Watches yet, but we won’t know for sure until it’s in the Trusted Reviews office.