Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Time to upgrade?

Apple’s pulled back the curtain on the all-new Apple Watch Series 10. Here are the key bits you need to know on how it compares to last year’s Watch.

Just like clockwork, a new version of the Apple Watch has debuted for the 2024 season, and unlike the Series 9, it’s far less of an iterative update this time around. Depending on who you ask, the Series 10 could be the key upgrade that users of older Apple Watches have been waiting for.

Of course, you’re bound to be able to pick up the Apple Watch Series 9 for a reduced price over the next couple of months, so if you’re a little unsure over which one to get, here are the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Series 9.

Price

Thankfully, there are no surprises here. The Apple Watch Series 10 is launching with the same £399 starting price, with increases depending on the watch band you pair with it and the sizing option you go for.

Even though the Apple Watch Series 9 launched at the same price, it’s almost guaranteed that as it gets phased out and Apple stops selling it that retailers will look to clear out excess stock of the device with tempting price cuts.

Watch Series 10 has the biggest display yet

The Apple Watch last got a major display upgrade in the Series 7 and the wearables have held on to it ever since, but that’s about to change for the Series 10, with it now boasting the largest display yet on any Apple Watch.

It also comes with a new Wide Angle OLED Display which allows for a better viewing experience regardless of how you’re looking at the Watch. This should make things easier when trying to get a quick peek at the time without offending anyone.

Things are a lot thinner on the Series 10

Despite having a much larger display, Apple has managed to compress the tech inside the Watch Series 10 in such a way that it’s actually 10% thinner than the Series 9. That might not sound like a lot on paper but for a wearable, it’s a big deal.

This means you’re far less likely to catch the Watch Series 10 on your clothing, and it’s lighter too, so won’t feel its presence on your wrist quite so often.

Sleep apnea tracking comes to both watches

Even though Apple’s new sleep apnea tracking software was announced during the Watch Series 10 presentation, the feature is actually backward compatible, making its way to the Series 9.

This means that both watches will be able to make use of the software to track any signs of sleep apnea, which can be a huge problem in restricting your breathing throughout the night and causing major health issues.

Same battery, better charging

There are no big battery gains this year (you’ll have to go for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for that) but Apple didn’t leave users completely hanging, deciding instead to put some stock in improving the charging experience.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is now the fastest charging Apple Watch yet, with the ability for users to get up to 80% of juice in just a 30-minute charge. If you’re the type of person who’s constantly forgetting to put their watch on charge then this could be a life-saver.