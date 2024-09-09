Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch SE 2: Features or affordability?

If the Apple Watch Ultra 2 far exceeds your budget then the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch SE 2 will be your best bets for 2024. Here’s how they compare.

Apple’s September ‘Glowtime’ event has come to an end and despite multiple rumours to the contrary, the spectacle only brought along one major update to the company’s wearables line: the Apple Watch Series 10. That means there’s no mainline successor to either the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Apple Watch SE 2.

So if you plan on shopping at the cheaper end of Apple’s wearable division then your two options will be the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Apple Watch SE 2. To know how these watches compare, keep reading on.

Price

The big allure of the Apple Watch SE 2 is its price point. With a starting price of £219/$249 (although it’s often found much cheaper than that), the Watch SE 2 is an instant win for those on a budget.

Because it packs a great deal more features, the Apple Watch Series 10 costs a fair bit more with a starting price of £399/$399, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

The displays couldn’t be more different

Out of all features, it’s the display technology that creates the biggest rift between the Series 10 and the SE 2. Apple was quick to point out that the Series 10 has the largest display of any Apple Watch to date.

Apple doesn’t provide a direct comparison to the Watch SE 2, but it has mentioned that the Series 10’s display is up to 30% bigger than that of the Watch 4, 5 and 6, which provides a decent bit of context to the difference here.

The Series 10 also has an always-on display which the SE 2, as a means of keeping the price down, lacks.

The S10 chip brings far more features

While the Watch SE 2 still benefits from plenty of features brought about via the watchOS 11 update, it is missing a few of the key features made possible by the Series 10’s S10 chipset.

For instance, the Series 10 is able to conduct a handful of Siri dictations on device, without the need of delegating directly to your phone. There’s also the Double Tap feature that first appeared on the Series 9, letting you interact with the watch without needing to touch the display.

They’re both fitness tracking champs

Even though the Series 10 has an edge here thanks to ECG readings and a temperature sensor, both watches have a lot going for them in the realm of fitness tracking. On top of an abundance of workouts that can be tracked, the two watches will be bestowed with the new Training Load and Vitals apps that come courtesy of watchOS 11.

These new features will allow the Apple Watch to compete more directly with the likes of Garmin, giving you an insight into the amount of effort you’re putting into your workout routine, and the understanding of how long you need to rest afterwards.

Same battery, different charging

One aspect of the Apple Watch that refuses to change is the battery life. There Series 10 and the Watch SE 2, just like the majority of Apple Watches in recent memory, come with a battery life of up to 18-hours.

To sweeten things a tad, the Series 10 is set to come with greatly improved charging speeds, letting users get up to 80% charge from just 30-minutes of topping up. That could be a huge boon for anyone in a rush in the morning, with minimal time to charge their devices.

Early thoughts

From a monetary standpoint, the Watch SE 2’s budget price will always make it a more tempting buy to those who don’t want to spend a ton of money, and given that Apple’s products tend to cost a premium compared to the competition, any chance to save money is always welcome.

However, there’s now enough of a chasm between the Watch SE 2 and the Apple Watch Series 10 that, for those who can afford to save up a tad more, the latter may be worth the expense.