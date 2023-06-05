Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple M2 Ultra vs Apple M2 Max: Which chip is best?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Apple has launched yet another processor based on Apple Silicon, as it claims the M2 Ultra to be the most powerful processor it’s ever launched.

But how does this compare to the Apple M2 Max, which previously held the title as the most powerful processor based on the second generation of Apple Silicon? 

We’ve created this guide to sum up the key differences between the chips, so you know exactly which processor is best for your needs.  

M2 Ultra has twice the number of transistors 

The Apple M2 Ultra and M2 Max may be based on the same second-generation architecture, but the former has doubled the number of transistors to result in a significantly more powerful performance. 

The M2 Max packs an impressive 67 billion transistors, but that count is dwarfed by the 134 billion transistors on the M2 Ultra. The M2 Ultra is best thought of as being two M2 Max chips merged together, hence having twice as many transistors. 

M2 Ultra has 12 more CPU cores

Apple has slapped a 24-core CPU inside the M2 Ultra, which is twice the size of the 12-core CPU inside the M2 Max. 

Apple hasn’t confirmed the performance upgrade you’ll be getting, but expect it to be significant.

Apple M2 Ultra

M2 Ultra has 38 more GPU cores

Remarkably, the M2 Ultra features up to a 76-core GPU to ensure an incredibly high-end graphics performance. In comparison, the M2 Max only has a 38-core GPU, which is half the count of its more powerful sibling. 

Again, Apple hasn’t said what kind of performance boost you can expect, but it’s likely to be around 2x more powerful.

M2 Ultra has 100GB more unified memory 

Apple has revealed that M2 Ultra will support up to 192GB of unified memory. This doesn’t mean you’ll get this much memory with every single version of the chip, but shows the max amount you’ll be able to configure. 

In contrast, the M2 Max processor is limited to just 96GB, once again emphasising that its performance ceiling is far lower than the new M2 Ultra. 

You might like…

tvOS 17: FaceTime, new Control Centre and Find My Remote coming to Apple TV

tvOS 17: FaceTime, new Control Centre and Find My Remote coming to Apple TV

Chris Smith 8 mins ago
What is AirPods Adaptive Audio?

What is AirPods Adaptive Audio?

Lewis Painter 16 mins ago
Mac Pro (2023) vs Mac Pro (2020): Is Apple Silicon better?

Mac Pro (2023) vs Mac Pro (2020): Is Apple Silicon better?

Gemma Ryles 17 mins ago
iPadOS 17: All about the next major iPad update

iPadOS 17: All about the next major iPad update

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
WatchOS 10: The next big Apple Watch upgrade unveiled

WatchOS 10: The next big Apple Watch upgrade unveiled

Thomas Deehan 24 mins ago
What is Standby mode in iOS 17: iPhone smart display feature explained

What is Standby mode in iOS 17: iPhone smart display feature explained

Chris Smith 34 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.