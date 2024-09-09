Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 13: Is it time to make the jump?

Apple has just launched its newest flagship smartphone – the highly anticipated iPhone 16.

Promising to be impressively fast with support for the highly-anticipated Apple Intelligence, how does the new iPhone 16 compare to the 2021 iPhone 13 which received a near-perfect 4.5-star rating from us?

We’ve compared the specs of the upcoming iPhone 16 to the iPhone 13 so you can determine whether it’s worth upgrading to the newest model.

If you want to know how Apple’s new phone compares to the outgoing model, check out our iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15 comparison.

Price and Availability

Open for pre-orders from 13th September and officially available from 20th September, the iPhone 16 has a starting RRP of $799.

Naturally, as it launched back in 2021, the iPhone 13 has not only seen a significant price drop over the years but it is also much cheaper than the newest iPhone 16, with an RRP of £599/$599. Having said that, we expect this price to drop even further, seeing as the model is now three years old.

The iPhone 16 runs on A18 Bionic chip

Apple has just unveiled its newest range of chipsets, with the flagship iPhone 16 powered on the A18 Bionic chip. The new A18 chip is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology to enable the running of Apple Intelligence, plus Apple promises it will run ML models “up to 2x faster than the A16 Bionic chip” which was found in the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 instead runs on the 2021 A15 Bionic Chip. Powered by 6-Core CPU and 4-Core GPU, we found the iPhone 13 to be fast across all tasks, with apps opening instantly and countless Apple Arcade tiles all running without a hitch. The iPhone 13 will also support the new iOS 18 update too.

CPU performance chart (credit Apple)

The iPhone 16 will support Apple Intelligence

Although the iPhone 13 is eligible for the upcoming iOS 18 update, it misses out on Apple Intelligence as its chip doesn’t support it.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 was hailed by Apple as “built for Apple Intelligence” and will enable all the upcoming Apple Intelligence tools such as better Siri, built-in writing support and audio summaries.

iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence

The iPhone 16 has a 48MP main lens

Sporting a dual-camera system, the iPhone 16 boasts a 48MP Fusion camera and a new 12MP ultrawide lens. The Fusion lens enables a 2x optical-quality Telephoto option which Apple explains is “like having two cameras in one” so users can get closer to the subject.

Its 12MP ultrawide lens also promises to gather up to 2.6x more light for higher image quality. Apple also explains that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus now take spatial photos and videos to help “users relive memories with remarkable depth on Apple Vision Pro.”

While the iPhone 13 also features a dual-camera system, which includes a 12MP ultrawide lens, the main sensor is just 12MP. Although this difference may seem significant, it’s worth noting that we still found the iPhone 13 camera to be great and able to take detailed shots even in low-light conditions.

The iPhone 16 sports new buttons

Previously reserved for just the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone 16 boasts the Action Button. In lieu of the toggle-switch found on most other iPhones, including the iPhone 13, the Action Button is customisable and works as a convenient shortcut to certain functions, such as launching the camera or turning on the flashlight.

That’s not the only new button found on the iPhone 16. Exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, the flagship smartphone now features Apple’s new Camera Control which allows you to adjust your phone’s camera when taking a photo.

The iPhone 16 has a USB-C port

First introduced to the iPhone series last year, the iPhone 16 naturally features the more universal USB-C charging port. The iPhone 13 uses the lightning port instead which makes the handset feel considerably more dated in comparison.

Early Verdict

The iPhone 16 sports heaps of upgrades from the iPhone 13 including an impressive camera, new on-device buttons, support for Apple Intelligence and some of the most powerful performance of any iPhone. If you want the best flagship iPhone available, without splurging on the Pro alternatives, then the iPhone 16 is a great choice.

Having said that, the iPhone 13 still represents a solid smartphone with a great camera setup, speedy performance and a decent battery life. Plus, we can assume that its price will drop in the coming weeks, so if you’re just after a reliable smartphone for a bargain price then we’d recommend sticking with the iPhone 13.

If you want to know how Apple’s new phones compare, check out our iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro comparison.