Apple iPhone 16 Plus vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which bigger phone makes more sense?

Apple has just announced its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, which includes the 16 Plus and the extra-large 16 Pro Max.

Should you splurge for the best possible iPhone, with the 16 Pro Max, or is the iPhone 16 Plus perfectly capable for your needs?

We’ve compared the features of both handsets and highlighted the key differences and any noteworthy similarities between the two below. Keep reading to learn the differences between the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Price and Availability

All iPhone 16 models are available to pre-order from 13th September, ready for the official launch on the 20th September.

The iPhone 16 Plus is slightly more expensive than the flagship iPhone 16, with an RRP of $899/£899.

Perhaps unsurprisingly as the most premium handset in the series, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a higher starting price of $1199/£1199.

Both support Apple Intelligence

Introduced earlier this year at Apple’s WWDC24 keynote, Apple Intelligence is the upcoming personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to “deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant.”

Both the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max are the first handsets to launch after the Apple Intelligence announcement and both promise to harness the benefits of the system. In fact, the entire iPhone 16 series supports Apple Intelligence which is an impressive feat considering only the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will support the system.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a larger screen

While the iPhone 16 Plus is 6.7-inches, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a whopping 6.9-inches, which is actually the largest display ever found on an iPhone.

Size aside, both the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max boast an Always-On and a Super Retina XDA display that’s fitted with OLED technology. In addition, both benefit from the Dynamic Island which replaces the notch that’s found in older iPhones.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has ProMotion

As mentioned, although the two iPhone displays do share similar technologies, the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts Apple’s ProMotion technology which means it can reach a 120Hz refresh rate.

A higher refresh rate means on-screen animations, scrolling and swiping all look and feel much smoother than the iPhone 16 Plus’ standard 60Hz. While a 120Hz refresh rate is now fairly common with similarly-priced Androids, Apple reserves this for its more expensive Pro models.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on the A18 Pro chip

The iPhone 16 Pro Max runs on Apple’s current most premium chipset, the A18 Pro, while the iPhone 16 Plus runs on the A18 chip. Both chipsets have 6-core CPUs and use a second generation 3nm architecture which provides better performance and energy efficiency, however the A18 Pro is faster especially during more intense tasks such as AAA gaming.

A18 Pro chipset (credit Apple)

Even so, it’s worth remembering that both chipsets enable Apple Intelligence, which is arguably the star of the upcoming iOS 18 upgrade and iPhone 16 series. In addition, although the A18 chipset may not be as fast as the A18 Pro, it is still 30% faster than the A16 which was found in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

CPU performance comparison (credit Apple)

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a triple camera

At this early stage, one of the main reasons to invest in the iPhone 16 Pro Max is for its impressive camera setup. It boasts a total of three rear cameras, which include a 48MP Fusion lens with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K 120fps video recording, a 48MP ultrawide for higher resolution photography and a 5x telephoto lens.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Plus has a dual-camera system, including a 48MP Fusion lens with a 2x Telephoto option which acts like “two cameras in one” and a new ultrawide that lets in 2.6x more light for higher image quality than before.

Both handsets are fitted with the new Camera Control button which can launch the camera, adjust its settings, take the photo and even start video recording all with just a touch of the button

Early Verdict

If you want the best iPhone possible or you’re a creative professional who needs high-quality features for everyday use, then the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the handset for you. Sporting Apple’s top-end, premium features including an advanced camera system and an impressively fast processor, all housed in a titanium exterior, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is an impressive handset for those who demand the best.

Having said that, both the iPhone 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max still support Apple Intelligence and the iPhone 16 Plus promises to be a significantly faster upgrade from the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 Plus also comes in bright colours, including Ultramarine and Pink while the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s colour range is more muted.

At this early stage, it’s fair to assume that the iPhone 16 Plus will be a fantastic handset that’ll suit most people just fine.