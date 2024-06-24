Apple iOS 18 vs iOS 17: 5 biggest improvements

Apple recently unveiled the next generation of its iPhone operating system, iOS 18, at WWDC 2024.

We’ve rounded up the five most exciting updates coming to the platform later this year.

iOS 18 introduces Apple Intelligence

The biggest update (if you have an iPhone 15 Pro, anyway) is Apple Intelligence, Apple’s new collection of AI features.

Apple Intelligence encompasses a range of features, but there are a few worth highlighting. These include the new Writing Tools to proofread, summarise, and rewrite text in friendly or professional styles, and the Image Playground and Genmoji image generation tools.

Finally, Siri has a better understanding of language and personal context in iOS 18. The voice assistant can even call upon ChatGPT for help with certain enquiries.

iOS 18 is more customisable

iOS 18 also brings new customisation options to the iPhone operating system.

You can now tweak the size and colours of your app icons and widgets to match your wallpaper, lock apps behind Face ID, or hide them completely.

The Control Center has also received an update, allowing you to access different groups of controls by scrolling down. You can also add your own Apple and third-party Controls from the Controls Gallery to both the Controls Center and your lock screen.

iOS 18 lets you send messages without Wi-Fi or mobile data

The Messages app has also received some major updates with iOS 18.

First, you’ll now be able to send messages via satellite when you lose both Wi-Fi and cellular connections. This includes end-to-end encrypted iMessages, images, emojis, and Tapback reactions.

The Messages app is also getting new text styles and animations, along with the ability to react with any emoji using Tapbacks. Users can now schedule messages to send later, while RCS messaging allows add media and read receipts when chatting with friends on Android.

iOS 18 makes paying friends back easier

iOS 18 brings a range of updates to the Wallet app, including Tap to Cash. This allows you to hold your iPhone next to another to pay and receive money directly in the Wallet app.

Apple has also redesigned event tickets to include more information, including an event guide with information about the venue.

iOS 18 highlights relevant information in Safari

Safari is getting a helpful new feature called Highlights in iOS 18.

Highlights automatically detects relevant information on the websites you visit, allowing you to easily find directions, links and key information without scrolling through the entire web page.

The Reader view has also been redesigned to offer a table of contents and summary before displaying the article.