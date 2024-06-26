Apple iOS 18 vs Android 15: Who has more new features this year?

Apple recently gave us our first glimpse of all the major features and updates to come with iOS 18 later this year.

Likewise, Google previewed Android 15 back in May. However, the company decided to break Google I/O tradition by holding back from showcasing the operating system in full. This means we know a bit more about iOS 18 than we do Android 15 at this point in time.

However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have plenty to compare. Keep reading to discover all the biggest new features coming to the two leading smartphone operating systems.

iOS 18 will introduce Apple Intelligence

AI has been the name of the game this year and iOS 18 is no exception.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro, you’ll be able to take advantage of a range of AI-powered features in iOS 18, called Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools to proofread, summarise, and rewrite text in different styles, as well as the Image Playground and Genmoji image generation tools. Siri will also be able to understand language and personal context better, with the option to call upon ChatGPT when needed.

iOS 18

Android 15 will bring Gemini to every app

iOS 18 isn’t the only operating system getting a major AI boost this year. Google has revealed that Android 15 will feature a new Gemini overlay designed to help you interact with the other Android apps you’re using.

Examples of this include the ability to search for specific information in a YouTube video, find important bits in a PDF, and drag and drop images created by Gemini into Gmail and Google Messages chats.

iOS 18 will support messages via satellite

Apple is also bringing some big updates to the Messages app.

Users will now be able to send messages via satellite when Wi-Fi and cellular connections are unavailable. Messages will work just as they usually do, with images, emojis and Tapback reactions all supported.

Other major changes coming to the Messages app include new text styles and animations and the option to use any emoji to react to messages with Tapbacks. RCS message support is coming to the platform, as is the ability to schedule messages for later.

Android 15

Android 15 will make Circle to Search smarter

Google is also updating its Circle to Search feature in Android 15 to work with almost any information displayed on your screen.

An example Google gave is helping students with complex maths and physics problems.

“When students circle a prompt they’re stuck on, they’ll get step-by-step instructions to solve a range of physics and math word problems without leaving their digital info sheet or syllabus”, said Google. “Later this year, Circle to Search will be able to help solve even more complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs and more”.

iOS 18 will highlight key information in Safari

Apple is also giving Safari a smart update in iOS 18 by highlighting key information with a feature aptly named Highlights.

The iPhone browser will now automatically detect and highlight relevant information on any website, preventing you from needing to scroll down the page and search for details manually.