Amazon Kindle Scribe vs Kindle Paperwhite (2021): Which is the ‘write’ reader?

Amazon Kindle Scribe vs Kindle Paperwhite (2021): Amazon is taking the Kindle beyond reading, but what else is new with the next-generation e-reader?

The Amazon Kindle e-reader range continues its evolution with its next great leap – the Kindle Scribe. It’s a lot more expensive, but promises to revolutionise the Kindle experience. Let’s take a look at what’s new with Amazon’s best ever Kindle and how it compares to the Kindle Paperwhite (2021).

Scribe lets you write on the display

As the name would suggest, Scribe goes beyond reading and adds the ability to write on the Paperwhite display that makes it ideal for note taking and annotations. You can also use it as a journal, just as you would on paper. It’s the first Kindle device ever to offer pen support.

This makes it ideal for students and learners, who access textbooks and educational materials on their Kindle devices. However, you can use it to create lists, diaries, and journeys on lined epaper, checklists and grids. It enables users to export those documents and notes via email, and you can even annotate and sign PDF files. The device ships with a Basic Pen but you can upgrade to a Premium Pen, which includes an eraser and a shortcut button.

Kindle Scribe has a much larger display

The Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch display with 300ppi. Aside from the ability to write, the display itself much larger than the previous glare-free Paperwhite devices that have maxed out at 6.8-inches, 300ppi. There’s also the auto-adjusting front light and adjustable warm light for use in different conditions, like the predecessors.

Kindle Scribe has a thinner design with more storage options

The 5.8mm thin Kindle Scribe is decidedly slimmer than the current Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is 8.1mm. As you’d expect, the larger size does translates to greater weight – 433g vs 207g. While the Paperwhite maxed out at 32GB of storage, there’s a 64GB option for the Scribe. You’ll notice from the images, the Scribe has a notepad margin, like the Kindle Oasis. Meanwhile, the Paperwhite series has a symmetrical design.

Kindle scribe is a lot more expensive

While this may be the best Kindle ever, according to Amazon, it’s by far the most expensive. You’ll pay a minimum of £329.99 for a 16GB Kindle Scribe with a Basic Pen. The most expensive Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is currently £144.99. There is a four-month Kindle Unlimited subscrition included with the Scribe (worth £32).