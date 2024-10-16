Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) vs Paperwhite (2021): What’s changed in three years?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon has officially unveiled its latest range of Kindle e-readers, including the brand-new colour Kindle Colorsoft and updates to its Scribe, Paperwhite and entry-level Kindle lines. 

Stay on this page to learn how the new Kindle Paperwhite (2024) compares to the three-year-old Kindle Paperwhite (2021) when it comes to the display, performance, battery life and design. 

Price 

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) was announced on October 16 2024 and costs £159.99 with ads or £169.99 without. 

The Kindle Paperwhite (2021) was released in October 2021 and cost £149.99 with ads or £159.99 without ads, making the e-reader £10 cheaper than its successor at launch. 

The 2021 model is no longer available on Amazon, but you may be able to find it even cheaper through a third-party retailer now that the device has been discontinued. 

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) has a larger screen 

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is ever so slightly wider than the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), making room for a larger 7-inch display. This makes the new screen a bit more spacious than the 6.8-inch one on the 2021 model.

Despite its larger dimensions, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is also slimmer than its predecessor, measuring in at 7.8mm to the Kindle Paperwhite (2021)’s 8.1mm. This is a tiny improvement, so we’ll be interested to see if the newer model feels more comfortable in the hand or if the change is hardly noticeable.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is the fastest Kindle 

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) also holds the title of fastest Kindle from Amazon’s line-up.

In fact, the Paperwhite (2024) offers 25% faster page turns compared to its predecessor, the Paperwhite (2021). Again, we’ll be interested to see if this performance boost is noticeable but we should see an increase in responsiveness when navigating the new e-reader.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) has a longer battery life 

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) boasts a huge 12-week battery life based on 30 minutes of reading every day. This makes it handy for distracting you on your daily commute, as well as keeping you entertained on a long flight or train journey.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2021) offers 10 weeks of battery from the same 30 minutes a day, making it a little shorter than its successor. This probably won’t be a dealbreaker for most as 10 weeks is still a very long time to go between charges.

When it does come time to recharge, both tablets can be fully charged in 2.5 hours when paired with a 9W USB-C power adapter.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) comes in two new colours 

Finally, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) comes in two new vibrant colours: Metallic Raspberry and Metallic Jade, along with a Metallic Black shade.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is available in Black too, as well as more muted Denim and Agave Green finishes.

The choice here is going to ultimately come down to personal preference, but you can always disguise the finish with a case that better matches your personal style.

Early verdict

The Kindle Paperwhite (2024) is a subtle update on its predecessor, bringing 25% faster page turns, a slightly larger screen, two weeks more battery life (7 hours based on Amazon’s 30 minutes a day) and two new finishes.

If you already own the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), you might not feel the need to upgrade. However, if you’re new to the Kindle line or upgrading from an entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) seems like the clear choice.

That said, we’d recommend waiting for our full review of the 2024 tablet before making your final decision.

