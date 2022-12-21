Amazon Fire HD 8 2022 vs Fire HD 8 2020: Which tablet is best for you?

Amazon recently released a refresh to its Fire HD 8 line of tablets, but how does the latest version compare against its predecessor?

The Fire HD 8 2022 is the replacement for the Fire HD 8 2020 tablet, coming in with an improved CPU and a longer battery life.

But with two tablets we have to ask which one really comes out on top, and which is worth your money. It’s important to note that we have not yet reviewed the Fire HD 8 2022 model, so we won’t be making any definitive claims about its performance during this article, but we will be sure to update this once our thoughts go live.

Without further ado, read on to find out which tablet you should invest in.

Pricing

Since the Fire HD 8 2020 was released two years ago, it is now much cheaper than it was originally. You can see the breakdown of the original price of the model below, although it can be found on sale and with reductions on Amazon and other third-party sites now.

32GB: £89.99/$89.99

64GB: £199.99/$199.99

The Fire HD 8 2022 was released with a higher price than its predecessor, although in the same vein as the 2020 model, it can also be found on sale on the Amazon website on occasion. Unlike the last model, you can purchase either the model with or without ads, with the latter being more expensive.

The breakdown of each model is listed below.

32GB with ads: £99.99/$99.99

32GB without ads: £109.99/$114.99

64GB with ads: £129.99/$129.99

64GB without ads: £139.99/$144.99

Design

The Fire HD 8 2020 comes in four colours: Black, Plum, Twilight Blue and White. In our review, we noted that while the tablet is affordable it doesn’t appear immediately dated. We didn’t find it thick or heavy and thought that it could easily be thrown into a bag or given to younger children without breaking.

The back of the tablet is textured and does not pick up fingerprints as easily as a glossy finish, and we liked that it came in four colourways. It packs a 2-megapixel HD camera on the rear as well as on the front, ideal for video calling.

At the bottom of the tablet, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, power and volume buttons as well as a USB-C charging port and a MicroSD slot.

Amazon Fire 8 2020. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving onto the newer Fire HD 8 tablet, it comes in only three colours, including Black, Rose and Denim. It features the same button inputs alongside the USB-C charging port and audio jack, just in a slightly different order, with a MicroSD slot on the side.

The Fire HD 8 2022 comes with the same 2MP rear and front-facing HD cameras. Amazon claims that this model is thinner and lighter than the 2020 model, however, the quoted weight of the newer model comes in as heavier than the last, at 337g for the 2022 release and 335g for the 2020 release.

Since we have not reviewed this model we cannot say how the tablet feels to use, but it looks like the back features the same slight texture, and we would expect it to feel as durable and sturdy as its predecessor.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022. Image Credit (Amazon)

Display

The Fire HD 8 2020 comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with a 1280×800 resolution at 189ppi. We thought that the screen was one of the weaker aspects of this tablet, with the screen being very reflective and making the black colours on screen appear quite grey.

We also felt like the resolution was too low and did not look sharp, even on the small 8-inch canvas. We noted that the brightness levels on the tablet are not strong enough to tackle bright environments and direct sunlight, making it less than ideal for reading outside on a sunny holiday.

While we would not recommend the Fire HD 8 2020 tablet for religious binge-watching or reading outside, we thought that it was overall serviceable, especially when you consider the price.

Amazon Fire 8 2020. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Since we have not reviewed the Fire HD 8 2022 tablet, we cannot make too many definitive claims about the quality of the screen. However, we can use the specs provided by Amazon to give an idea of how it should handle.

Unfortunately, the most recent Fire HD 8 comes with the same screen as its predecessor, with a 1280×800 resolution and 189ppi. Since we do not know the nit count of this device, we can’t say if it will suffer from the same brightness issues as the 2020 model, however, if Amazon is keeping the same resolution and PPI, it may stick with the same brightness.

If the screen on the 2022 model is the same as its predecessor, it may perform in a similar manner, suggesting that it also won’t be ideal for watching video content or reading outside.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022. Image Credit (Amazon)

Battery Life

During our testing, we found that the Fire HD 8 2020 tablet could last for around 12 hours while reading, browsing the web and watching video content. At 50% brightness, we found that the tablet’s battery was depleted by 7%, which was more than serviceable.

Amazon claims that the Fire HD 8 2022 can last up to 13 hours during regular use, which is a nice improvement over its predecessor. The rate of battery depletion will depend on the brightness levels and what you’re using the tablet for, but 13 hours should be more than enough for reading on the train or watching video content on the go.

Performance

The Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 comes with a Quad-core MediaTek CPU and 2GB RAM, with 32GB and 64GB options in terms of storage. We thought that this tablet was very slow to use, with noticeable lag and the scrolling rarely feeling smooth.

For the price of this tablet, we were not too off-put by the middling performance, but it’s something that you will notice during use. It’s worth noting that you can pay an extra £20 for the Fire HD 8 Plus model, which offers 3GB of RAM. While we have not tested this model, we do recommend a bump up in RAM, as it should help alleviate some of the performance issues.

Amazon Fire 8 2020. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

One of the main upgrades to the Fire HD 8 2022 tablet is the improved Hexa-core processor, which includes two extra cores. Amazon claims that this tablet is 30% faster, so we would hope that the scrolling and lag issues found on the 2020 model have been improved.

It comes with the same 2GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage options, with the latest Plus model also sporting 3GB RAM.

Both models can also go up to 1TB of storage thanks to the MicroSD slot if you think that you will need more storage over time.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2022. Image Credit (Amazon)

Early Verdict

Since we have not reviewed the Fire HD 8 2022 tablet yet, we can’t make any concrete claims on which device is better. However, thanks to the improved CPU and the option to remove ads from the tablet completely, the Fire HD 8 2022 may come out on top.

Both tablets are affordable and can be found at a reduced price from Amazon, so either are a good bet if you’re looking for a durable and cheap tablet to use for basic browsing. If lag and slow scrolling are not an issue for you, save some money and opt for the 2020 version, but if you’re looking for a slightly smoother experience, the newest tablet seems like the way to go.