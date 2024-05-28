Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon Echo vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Alexa smart speaker should you go for?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) and the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) may look similar, there are some key differences between the two Alexa-powered smart speakers.

We’ve reviewed both the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and compared the specs here, so you can determine which device is better suited for your household.

Keep reading to learn more about the two smart speakers and how they differ in regards to price, design, features and sound quality.

Design

In terms of appearance there isn’t much to separate the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot as they look almost identical. Sporting the spherical design that was introduced with the Echo Dot, our reviewer concluded that this style “looks as good today as it did when the product was launched”.

Both Echo devices have the same button layout too (including Volume, Action and Mute) which are raised with individual shapes so they’re easier to select. The status ring light for both can be found at the bottom of the speaker, which we think is a welcome change as it still gets your attention for notifications but the light itself is much less intrusive than older speakers. 

The difference between the two comes with connectivity. While the Amazon Echo has two ports, a power input and a 3.5mm audio output, the latter is missing from the newer Echo Dot. However, we don’t think this is an issue, as we found the 3.5mm audio output to be an unnecessary feature. 

Left ImageRight Image

Features

Naturally as Amazon devices, both the Echo and Echo Dot are equipped with the voice assistant Alexa which can respond to most queries and requests with ease. 

Both Echo devices also include the Zigbee Hub which makes controlling your smart home devices easier, by allowing you to add smart home devices including smart plugs and thermostats to your Echo device without having to use additional hubs or bridges. 

Amazon introduced its new Low Power mode with the Echo (4th Gen) which reduces how much energy the speaker uses while idle. Although useful, the caveat of this is that if Spotify is linked to your Echo then the Low Power feature won’t work, however this has been improved with the Echo Dot which no longer has this restriction. 

Also new with the Echo Dot is the new control feature which allows users to control the Echo with a simple tap. This is useful for controlling the device when a voice command isn’t convenient. 

Both the Echo and Echo Dot also have a built-in temperature sensor which you can use to trigger Alexa Routines. For example, if the sensor detects a room is too hot, it can automatically turn on a smart fan to cool it down.

The Echo Dot, however, goes further and has Ultrasound Motion Detection built-in which can also be used in Routines. This means Alexa can turn on a light when motion is detected or turn off the heating when no motion is detected.

Left ImageRight Image

Sound quality

Amazon managed to squeeze in two 0.8-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer into the Echo and although there’s not enough space to allow for proper stereo separation, our reviewer concluded you still “get a clearer sense of the stereo effect.” The dual tweeters also allow for more detail, with clarity and subtlety pulled out from the music. 

Our reviewer concluded with the Echo that it’s “better when at mid-volume levels” as the sound “gets muddier” at maximum volume. 

The Echo Dot however has a larger 1.73-inch front-firing speaker which delivers more bass than its predecessor. Our reviewer concluded that although the range “isn’t as good as with the standard Echo speaker” for the price it delivers “a surprisingly good audio experience.”

Pricing and availability

The older Echo (4th Generation) has an RRP of £109.99/$99.99 which is considerably more expensive than the Echo Dot’s RRP of £54.99/$49.99. However we have seen deals and bundle offers available for both devices, so it is possible to snap up a bargain. You can see the latest prices below.

You might like…

Sony Xperia 1 VI vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Sony Xperia 1 VI vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Poco F6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8a: How do the mid-rangers compare?

Poco F6 Pro vs Google Pixel 8a: How do the mid-rangers compare?

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Poco F6 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: Comparing the mid-rangers

Poco F6 Pro vs Poco X6 Pro: Comparing the mid-rangers

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
Poco F6 vs Poco F6 Pro: What’s the difference?

Poco F6 vs Poco F6 Pro: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Poco F6 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: What’s the difference?

Poco F6 vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
iPad Pro vs MacBook Pro: Tablet or laptop?

iPad Pro vs MacBook Pro: Tablet or laptop?

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words